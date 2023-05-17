 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Doggy dayCAR   (wusa9.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toonces revenge!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gut is medical emergency of some sort.

When my dad had his stroke in 2003, it happened while he was at the wheel. His foot slipped off the pedal at a four-way stop sign. He went through, hit another car, then a hit pole at a slow speed. Wasn't much he could do as approaching the intersection was literally the last time he was able to adequately use his right side since.

/the fact he's still around 20 years later, albeit with aphasia and in a scooter, is still pretty miraculous
//it's also my reminder to work out if/when I can and lead a relatively stress-free life to try and avoid that situation
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: My gut is medical emergency of some sort.


Your gut's wrong.  That's almost never the case in these crashes.  Speed and incompetence are usually the biggest factors.  In this case, incompetence.  We don't retest drivers, when we need to be doing it every two years.  It's not even an age thing, it's an everyone thing.  Some people just grow out of driving in their 30s.  Some don't until they're 105.

I hate this article's bullshiat excuse "it was an accident".  Safety is no accident.  I swear this whole thing with cars is as farking stupid as the whole thing with guns in this country.  And in both cases we have, as a country, managed to get it spectacularly wrong in a way that only the former Soviet countries manage to even remotely come close to us.

This is an unsafe driver who committed a criminal act with their car.  Take their car, take their license, give them a court date and send 'em walking, and point their victim's attorney in their direction.  This isn't hard.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Toonces revenge!

[Fark user image 700x464]


"Mr. Cat, why do you crash into doggy daycares?"
"Because that's where the keep the dogs."
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Speed and incompetence are usually the biggest factors.  In this case, incompetence.  We don't retest drivers, when we need to be doing it every two years.  It's not even an age thing, it's an everyone thing.  Some people just grow out of driving in their 30s.  Some don't until they're 105.

I hate this article's bullshiat excuse "it was an accident".  Safety is no accident.  I swear this whole thing with cars is as farking stupid as the whole thing with guns in this country.  And in both cases we have, as a country, managed to get it spectacularly wrong in a way that only the former Soviet countries manage to even remotely come close to us.

This is an unsafe driver who committed a criminal act with their car.  Take their car, take their license, give them a court date and send 'em walking, and point their victim's attorney in their direction.  This isn't hard.


Not sure you read TFA and/or watched the video.

Speed definitely wasn't a factor. The car wasn't going very fast at all. It also kept moving after the initial contact and after going through two rooms. It happened somewhat in slow motion and, while everyone was surprised, there was also time for everyone to get out of the way.

If it was intentional, for whatever reason, my guess is they would have come in with more force and/or aim. This looked more like an aimless vehicle.

I won't rule out incompetence. Someone could have absentmindedly left their car idling outside, or, given we're talking about a doggy day care, maybe someone's schnauzer decided to lay on the gas pedal or something. I mean, yeah, maybe someone was drunk or fell asleep at the wheel, too.

But the fact they're not saying more or mentioning any charges or investigation, to me, hints at a medical concern they don't want to discuss for one reason or another.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm putting my money on an elderly woman there to pick up her Pomeranian.
 
