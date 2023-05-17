 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Parked pickup truck gives birth to sixteen new illegal guns   (kdvr.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did the truck have a Trump bumper sticker?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

solokumba: Did the truck have a Trump bumper sticker?


Appears the guns were all wrapped with advertisements saying "we buy guns", so fair to guess that either the ads were visible through the window or the truck had similar advertising on it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the "victim" was a straw buyer looking for an easy alibi
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

solokumba: Did the truck have a Trump bumper sticker?


All that really says is "I took a IQ test and it came back negative".
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: So the "victim" was a straw buyer looking for an easy alibi


This
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Denver Police Department said 16 guns were recently stolen out of a pickup truck parked in front of a hotel.
[...]
DPD said 261 firearms have been reported stolen from cars during Jan. 1 through May 11, which is 16 more than the 245 reported in the same time frame last year.

Awwwwwkwwaaaaaaard.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
oh no this guy got robbed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: oh no this guy got robbed?

[Fark user image 425x315]


you think they're a gun nut. but they're not.
just really really brave.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The owner should get ten years in Federal Penitentiary.
Do that a few times and Cletus McTraillertrash might get the f**king message.
 
solobarik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The Denver Police Department said 16 guns were recently stolen out of a pickup truck parked in front of a hotel.
[...]
DPD said 261 firearms have been reported stolen from cars during Jan. 1 through May 11, which is 16 more than the 245 reported in the same time frame last year.

Awwwwwkwwaaaaaaard.


Damn, I was about to say the same thing, way to sway the average
 
akallen404
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: So the "victim" was a straw buyer looking for an easy alibi


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
