 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   There's no place like jail. There's no place like jail. There's no place like jail   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Indictment, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Ruby slippers, Judy Garland, United States, Theft, pair of ruby red slippers, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 17 May 2023 at 5:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The shoes were stolen in 2005 and recovered in a 2018 FBI sting operation, but no arrests were made at the time.

I don't know how much time this guy will get in jail, but he had 13 years of being fabulous.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: The shoes were stolen in 2005 and recovered in a 2018 FBI sting operation, but no arrests were made at the time.

I don't know how much time this guy will get in jail, but he had 13 years of being fabulous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And you, and you, and you, and you were there!
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt that they fit. But I understand.
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He poured water on Elizabeth Holmes who melted away into a puff of smoke saying "what a world! What a world!" and never had to report to prison?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I really liked that Jail show that was on about 10 years ago. Whenever I hear the word, I think of the show.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worth $1 million or more? That ain't just jail.

austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eagerly anticipating Josh Gates's next Expedition Unknown follow-up
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jail?  This story could be gold if federal prosecutors convict him and ends up in the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.  Kansas.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 One of the worst things about the feds from the black hat pov is that they just keep poking.  Even if it's some intern-level goober getting the assignment thrown at them, as succession of them will slowly whittle away - and eventually you've got a problem, because they can damn near look wherever they want
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.