(KTLA Los Angeles)   Raid on 'Mexican Mafia' in LA recovers large cache of guns and ammo. Also finds need to redefine how 'large' is defined by law enforcement   (ktla.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shoot in Mississippi they'd call that...well, not sure what they'd call it, but it certainly wouldn't be called a cache in rural Mississippi.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's like, a weekend of drugs.
 
Kepo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My uncle would call that cache "amateur hour".
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
23 "illegal" firearms, when billions of "illegals" come through our open borders daily? Focus your efforts more!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a large cache of guns might really look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I believe they can that an El Paso Starter Pack
 
docgrog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kepo: My uncle would call that cache "amateur hour".


I'm pretty sure I could beat that just on my block in Houston
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would you say it was a plethora of guns?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can one human hold the whole bundle in both hands and still be able to pull two triggers? No? Then it's a "large" cache.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: What a large cache of guns might really look like.

[Fark user image 800x446]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 634x462]


Oh, the Texas pick-a-mix!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kepo: My uncle would call that cache "amateur hour".


Heh - guy I used to know was a mid-level kinda distributor in LA back in the early 1970's.  One of the dudes importing the weed from Mexico - not exactly a stranger to gunfights in his life.  He had one friend that he said seriously made him go "Why?  WTF do you need all this shiat for??"  Had about as many guns as in the article pic apparently

/one of his other comments was "You only got two farking hands"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. I bet you the Q-anon Ladies who Quilt Circle are laughing their asses off right about now.

At least one Karen has peed herself literally.

You'd find more drugs and weapons in the average Middle School Locker if you held a surprise inspection on the anniversary of Columbine.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TFA - "...roughly 23,000 fentanyl pills, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, and approximately 23 illegal firearms"

I'm sure for purposes of the press release, rounding of the numbers occurred, but how do you get an "approximate" number on the firearms? Were some possibly legal or are you just allowing for the evidence techs to loose some of them and fudge the numbers later?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope the firearms are all quickly rehomed with loving gunparents.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clearly, these immigrants are not assimilating.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dope on the Table.

Quick reminder that when every police agency says that they can't comment on an ongoing investigation, these dope on the table press conferences are a comment on an investigation
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's a modest proposal:

taking your lead and inspiration from Serbia, you should hold a firearms amnesty after each and every mass murder in Ameriduh. Make them mandatory and universal and get them coming until there are no more mass shootings. It's just so crazy it might work in the real world.

Never let up, even when you are down to the water guns and the licorice numbchucks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yum. Licorice numbchucks.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: Shoot in Mississippi they'd call that...well, not sure what they'd call it, but it certainly wouldn't be called a cache in rural Mississippi.


Pretty sure they just call that "Tuesday night".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Close, Google, but no licorice cigar for you.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More importantly,
What self-respecting Mexican Mafia gang member buys a California-compliant *RED* Semi-auto AK with that stupid plastic insert so you can't use it like a stock with a pistol grip?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: cman: Shoot in Mississippi they'd call that...well, not sure what they'd call it, but it certainly wouldn't be called a cache in rural Mississippi.

Pretty sure they just call that "Tuesday night".


Looks like the haul at a church basement bingo game on a Saturday Night.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShowStop: TFA - "...roughly 23,000 fentanyl pills, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, and approximately 23 illegal firearms"

I'm sure for purposes of the press release, rounding of the numbers occurred, but how do you get an "approximate" number on the firearms? Were some possibly legal or are you just allowing for the evidence techs to loose some of them and fudge the numbers later?


LAPD was selling evidence guns for fun and profit.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-12-20/city-let-gun-store-operate-out-of-lapd-academy-without-proper-insurance
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I hope the firearms are all quickly rehomed with loving gunparents.


Especially the pink "Hello Kitty" one?

/s
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ShowStop: TFA - "...roughly 23,000 fentanyl pills, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, and approximately 23 illegal firearms"

I'm sure for purposes of the press release, rounding of the numbers occurred, but how do you get an "approximate" number on the firearms? Were some possibly legal or are you just allowing for the evidence techs to loose some of them and fudge the numbers later?


In California, all guns are presumed to be illegal until proven otherwise. I remember a case in the bay area some years ago where an old farm couple was growing some plants to supplement their income. Being a farm, there was an ancient shotgun and rifle in the barn. Charged them with "possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony" or some such nonsense.
 
