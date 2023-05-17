 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   Man named Goodnough turns out not to be   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOONLIES. Worse remake evar.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"...and heard a glass bottle break in his front yard, which is a common occurrence."

What a charming neighborhood
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He admitted to running into the homeowner and driving with him on the hood for about 100 yards.

Prosecutors love it when criminals run their mouth. Makes their job sooooo much easier.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So.  Dickhead breaks bottle in yard of a dickhead who then chases dickhead one to yell at him.  Then dickhead 1 hit dickhead 2 with a truck.
 
Geralt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you're a teen with hair like that and you live in Idaho, you're just asking to be constantly compared to Napoleon Dynamite.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He admitted to running into the homeowner and driving with him on the hood for about 100 yards.

Prosecutors love it when criminals run their mouth. Makes their job sooooo much easier.


No kidding, article said he told every law enforcement member what happened, including the jailer. Good luck with that.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mom and Dad must be so proud.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could've just went out and swept up the glass and went on with his day. But I guess chasing a car down with a drunk driver and standing in front of the vehicle daring him to run you over was another option. I think he chose somewhat poorly.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline is self contradictory.

Man allegedly runs over homeowner and drives with him on the hood for 'several hundred feet
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

serfdood: Headline is self contradictory.

Man allegedly runs over homeowner and drives with him on the hood for 'several hundred feet


Always sucks to miss the over/under.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Good enough for you is good enough for me.."

Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'r' Good Enough
Youtube LxLhytQ67fs
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all good man

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So.  Dickhead breaks bottle in yard of a dickhead who then chases dickhead one to yell at him.  Then dickhead 1 hit dickhead 2 with a truck.


if you meet one dickhead, you've met a dickhead.  If everyone you meet is a dickhead.....
/dickhead
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sad to see another child actor going down a dark road

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is really great news.

I mean the part where he volunteered for prison without actually killing everyone else.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: Could've just went out and swept up the glass and went on with his day. But I guess chasing a car down with a drunk driver and standing in front of the vehicle daring him to run you over was another option. I think he chose somewhat poorly.


Fark that kid and the jacked-up coal roller he drove in on. This idiot needs to go to prison for being stupid...maybe he will learn not to be such a loser and make something out of his life. Hopefully he mouths off to the wrong person and gets a comprehensive beating while inside.
 
