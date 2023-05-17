 Skip to content
Wildwood wants to outlaw the only reason to go to Wildwood
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll just stay at home.
Like I always do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
City leaders have proposed ordinances to curb underage drinking,

Once again, "We must do it for the children!", their excuse for everything they crack down on.
Not all of us are children, but the prevailing attitude in this country is always:
No. F*ck the children.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never been there but want to check it out. Closest I have been to there is Atlantic City, and you know AC wouldn't consider doing this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll stick to Long Branch. You can drink on the farking train there.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Related?

Jim Stafford - Wildwood Weed
Youtube qUc3X0-nMhw
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: City leaders have proposed ordinances to curb underage drinking,

Once again, "We must do it for the children!", their excuse for everything they crack down on.
Not all of us are children, but the prevailing attitude in this country is always:
No. F*ck the children.
You know, sometimes I really wish George Carlin was still alive to comment on our present situation.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wildwood has been a shell of itself since the early 80's.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Killjoys.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where? Never heard of it
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want that drive 30 miles north to Ocean City. It is still a dry town. No bars, no liquor stores, no alcohol sales at restaurants. If you go off the island there is all the booze you want.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The article only mentions one instance that has caused a major issue under current laws.  Sounds like a knee jerk overreaction for having to pay $300 grand to me.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're just doubling down on all the fun things you can't do in Wildwood when you're there on vacation.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Related?

Came for this! Leaving now to to spark one!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Walker: City leaders have proposed ordinances to curb underage drinking,

Once again, "We must do it for the children!", their excuse for everything they crack down on.
Not all of us are children, but the prevailing attitude in this country is always:
No. F*ck the children.
You know, sometimes I really wish George Carlin was still alive to comment on our present situation.


He'd be 87 years old... a HARD 87, I'd rather remember him as he was
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: If you want that drive 30 miles north to Ocean City. It is still a dry town. No bars, no liquor stores, no alcohol sales at restaurants. If you go off the island there is all the booze you want.


Yup. Back in the pre-covid days, I spent a week with the family "down the shore" in Ocean City. We made sure to stop and buy wine at the store right before the bridge across the bay. It's a short drive. And no, we're not drunks.

The drive outside of Wildwood would be about the same distance. Underage drinkers would be less likely to go to all that trouble.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I imagine at least 99% of the country has never heard of this Weedwood place.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where and what TF is Wildwood?  Is it one of those redneck tourist traps like the Wisconsin Dells?
 
