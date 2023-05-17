 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I'm not a Doctor, nor did I stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night but I do know better than to cross into Mexico to get tummy tucks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to believe that the risk-benefit ratio of getting tummy tucks done in Mexico may be a bit on the riskier side.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only go to Mexico for cheap Ivermectin.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are dangers when you try to go be less fat somewhere else.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tijuana tummy tuck", sounds like a murder.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: "Tijuana tummy tuck", sounds like a murder.


I tried that move on the wife last week. I still can't feel my dick.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really going to sour the tourists on Matamoros, Mexico.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadly fungal BRAIN infection kills Texas woman

skeptical
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venture Brothers Tijuana Doctor
Youtube DUnTKfivjfc
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: "Tijuana tummy tuck", sounds like a murder.


Or a really potent cocktail.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aqua Teen Hunger Force - Super Model Part 2
Youtube nwm1DrFPhwE
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami is the BBL capital; Mexico must be the tummy-tuck capital.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brain infection. Sounds like they were tucking on the wrong part of the body.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the bright side they didn't get abducted by a cartel.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: "Tijuana tummy tuck", sounds like a murder.


Dude, Tijuana Tummy Tuck" is the name of my new Wall Of Voodoo tribute band.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: This is really going to sour the tourists on Matamoros, Mexico.


I love how people ignore that the city is literally named we kill Moors.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: On the bright side they didn't get abducted by a cartel.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
laughs sardonically
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They have tummy tuck trucks on every corner.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You got a tummy tuck and met a fun guy? What's not to like, ladies?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: Matamoros

Does no one remember the 1980s?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What doesn't kill you makes you...

...less fat.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Spartapuss: This is really going to sour the tourists on Matamoros, Mexico.

I love how people ignore that the city is literally named we kill Moors.


It's just that no one except you gives a shiat.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A friend of the family died from an infection she got from a tummy tuck in Mexico while an uncle of my wife's died from an infection he got from oral surgery in Mexico (in Los Algodones, aka Molar City).  It's cheaper because there's less regulation, less accountability, and, well, less of everything that makes the cost go up.

And since there's no malpractice/liability insurance, there's little chance of any compensation in return.  Oh, you were in ICU for a week because the antibiotic resistant MRSA infection is and you/your estate got slammed with a giant medical bill because of your malpractice?  Sorry, you're on your own
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"So what I am hearing is that market forces are going to drive the cost of Mexican tummy tucks down to where I might be able to afford one???" Strokes beard while considering the risk verses the the small possibility that my dating prospects will improve.
 
