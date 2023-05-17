 Skip to content
"This will be a fight against overwhelming odds from which survival cannot be expected. We will do what damage we can." LCDR Robert W. Copeland to the crew of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, 1944. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Historical Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
James D. Hornfischer (November 18, 1965 - June 2, 2021) was an American literary agent and naval historian who 'moonlighted' (his own word) at writing some of the most compelling historical accounts of naval combat in World War Two, and in doing so told history in an accessible and amazing way. The headline quote was related in his Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors, recounting the story of the desperate defense of MacArthur's invasion force by a massively outgunned and outnumbered flotilla against the might of the Japanese Navy at the Battle off Samar. The true story is as epic as any blockbuster movie, and Hornfischer himself disappears completely: the reader feels as if they're watching the events unfold without anyone standing in the way. That's why I went with the quote by Copeland instead of anything by Hornfischer.

In addition to the Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors Hornfischer 'moonlighted' other naval histories, covering World War Two to the Cold War. He was referred to as "having the mind of a skilled historian with the heart of a lyrical poet" and focused on the personalities behind the great events of history. In an interview, when asked "What advice would you give to the aspiring naval historian?" he responded:

"Think big. Then think bigger. Then get started. And focus on people and all the interesting problems they're facing."

Hornfischer was given the highest civilian accolade from the United States Navy, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, for his work in bringing history to life.

Writer's Thread Question(s) of the Week!

Have you written historical nonfiction? How does it differ it for you from writing pure fiction, or historical fiction based on true events?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

I'm a bit behind in responding to submissions, so if you've sent something in in the last . . . three weeks or so, uh, I'll get right on that!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
