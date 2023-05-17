 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Oscar Meyer renames the Weinermobile to the Frankmobile. Article fails to mention whether you can put ketchup on the Frankmobile or if that baby can burn rubber   (kcra.com) divider line
54
    More: Amusing, Hot dog, United States, Brand, Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer, Advertising, Kraft Foods, Heinz  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have called it the Richardmobile.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary on that vehicle.  IIRC, it has a big block chevy. With the right differntial, it could likely roast the tires.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat Frank today.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank-ly, I don't give a damn
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, nobody's going to call it that.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: I saw a documentary on that vehicle.  IIRC, it has a big block chevy. With the right differntial, it could likely roast the tires.


The current version uses a truck version of the LS motor. I think all of them were based on GM truck chassis. I know in the 70s and 80s, they had Olds Toronado drivetrains.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you it's forever the weinermobile
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Meyer Frankmobile?
Do they.hate fun?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 I wish I had an Oscar Meyer FRANK 🎶

Meh
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wienerly, I think the name change is stupid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last hurrah before they go wacky promoting meatless wieners.

/not that there was a high percentage of meat in the first place
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weinerly my dear, I don't give a damn.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publicity.  "We'll see if it takes hold with the public." Knowing that it won't.
Or do they want people to sing, "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer frank..."?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Devastated.
Dangerously.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all trying to find the guy who did this.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wraithstrike: Oscar Meyer Frankmobile?
Do they.hate fun?


For real. It's not like weiner is a word in any language, right?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to change the jingle lyrics too?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought the Frankmobile was really just a Lamborghini Countach.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that name isn't tak--

Fark user imageView Full Size


...oh.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: [Fark user image 850x478]
I thought the Frankmobile was really just a Lamborghini Countach.


And the weirdest thing is that picture isn't the most infamous from the Christmas Special.

/fear the leather couches
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 375x300]


Came here for this!
/phrasing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Put whatever you want on it to cover up the taste of the meat.
 
mazzz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously subby doesn't know his b-o-l-o-g-n-a's second name.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now THAT'S a Chicago dog
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wiener has a first name.... Wait, i think I got my Oscar Meyer ad campaigns mess up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chicks dig the weiner
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ha, it was just in town here in Louisville, I would guess for the Derby a few weeks ago - I snapped a shot of it parked at a local hotel off of Hurstborne and Shelbyville Road in the east end walking home from my voice therapy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sadly someone was paid a lot of money to make this decision.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Woke Mob(tm) strikes again.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sigh

The name was the one thing it had going for it.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, Oscar Meyer just changed their theme song, and soon to release their edition of Taylor ham

Ween - "Frank" Live at The Met, Philadelphia, PA 12/10/21
Youtube C9YYoJGTgBA
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Give it the boot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
dailynews.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Yeah, nobody's going to call it that.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I thought they were Appalachian Americans.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Very disappointed:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
2KanZam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: ha, it was just in town here in Louisville, I would guess for the Derby a few weeks ago - I snapped a shot of it parked at a local hotel off of Hurstborne and Shelbyville Road in the east end walking home from my voice therapy.



Is there really just one?

I drove by it in WV like 6 weeks ago...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come on Bush's. This is your chance to make the Bean mobile and have Frank and Beans show up together.
 
argylez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll always call it the weinermobile
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shame...too bad they can't just LEAVE IT ALONE!
 
farknozzle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad comment on the state of our country.
Made to change the name to be better at hiding from Nazis.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Shame...too bad they can't just LEAVE IT ALONE!"

Just can't stop playing with the weiner. What will be the eventual outcome of this stroke of madness?
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

2KanZam: saintstryfe: ha, it was just in town here in Louisville, I would guess for the Derby a few weeks ago - I snapped a shot of it parked at a local hotel off of Hurstborne and Shelbyville Road in the east end walking home from my voice therapy.


Is there really just one?

I drove by it in WV like 6 weeks ago...


From their Website "With six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times,.."

If you are bored click on the website and you can find out if it will be nearby.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was sure it was going to be because ' wiener' is a guy thing to have thus making it not gender neutral
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it's a dick move.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's going to be parked outside of IHOB.

Stupid marketing is stupid.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hoganusmobile a little too on the nose?
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.