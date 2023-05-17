 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   You know a story from Florida that starts with "a can of beer, a semi-automatic pistol, and a dune buggy" will not end well   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
38
    More: Florida, Authority, Pistol, Wallace Mannin Kirkland, Dune buggy, Semi-automatic pistol, Florida man, Dune, Arraignment  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 2:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shooter is out on $40k bail and is still allowed to carry a firearm until he is convicted, never change Florida, you crazy mofos!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't that the state motto?
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am assuming the victim's family will be charged with reckless endangerment of the gun.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  Sounds like Central Florida.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought every story from Florida started that way
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or.... it will end spectacularly.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly scared to step foot in that state (or the southern US) and I live in a warzone.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only a manslaughter and an aggravated battery charge in FL?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that would be Useless FL.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's just stupidity on display...  and it cost a man his life.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on who is driving the buggy, who has the gun, and how fast were they going?

Context is everything. It can make a tragedy into an uplifting tale of sacrifice and heroism. Or the solution to a difficult set of problems for the State and its current course with lawsuit Hell with Disney.
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: That's only a manslaughter and an aggravated battery charge in FL?


Stalking and murdering a kid isn't even a crime in Florida
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: That's only a manslaughter and an aggravated battery charge in FL?


The sheriff hasn't had time to upgrade the charges to FAFO.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Lake County Sheriff's Office representative confirmed that Kirkland was released on bond and was still permitted to carry a firearm until he is convicted.

LOL

He's not getting convicted, it has already been established you're free to start an altercation and then shoot the person you attacked because you were afraid of them.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope there is never a news story involving an AR-15, a vacuum cleaner and a dildo!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: isn't that the state motto?


No, it's the state seal. The state motto is "Hold my beer and watch this."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Depends on who is driving the buggy, who has the gun, and how fast were they going?

Context is everything. It can make a tragedy into an uplifting tale of sacrifice and heroism. Or the solution to a difficult set of problems for the State and its current course with lawsuit Hell with Disney.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Or a wacky Saturday morning cartoon.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you gonna do? Stab me?"

/Really? I was the first?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Karma Chameleon: isn't that the state motto?

No, it's the state seal. The state motto is "Hold my beer and watch this."


No great story ever starts with: " I was eating a salad ..."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no meth?

Florida, I am disappoint!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesamba.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: hubiestubert: Depends on who is driving the buggy, who has the gun, and how fast were they going?

Context is everything. It can make a tragedy into an uplifting tale of sacrifice and heroism. Or the solution to a difficult set of problems for the State and its current course with lawsuit Hell with Disney.

[Fark user image 471x354] [View Full Size image _x_]
Or a wacky Saturday morning cartoon.


What the heck is Bobby Hill doing on Speed Buggy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: I hope there is never a news story involving an AR-15, a vacuum cleaner and a dildo!


Me, too!  If that story ever got out, my career would be ruined!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dune buggy driver jumping out threatening to kill someone and a beer throwing human thumb w a pistol?

this might be a win-win for humanity
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim said he "couldn't believe" he'd been shot, court records said.

This should be Florida's new motto.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well yeah, how much fun can be had with just one can of beer?

/paige, no!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: I hope there is never a news story involving an AR-15, a vacuum cleaner and a dildo!


... again
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"prompting the victim to say "he couldn't believe" Wallace Kirkland shot him,"
y.yarn.coView Full Size

comb.ioView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The alleged shooter, Wallace Mannin Kirkland, 59, of Sorrento, Florida

I blame Costco for this knock-off murderous brand of human
 
scalpod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe not for anyone directly involved, but for the rest of us it's just another Woden's day...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Depends on how you define "well".
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Opacity: That's only a manslaughter and an aggravated battery charge in FL?


He just threw a beer can.

Oh...the shooting part.  Yeah, well that's perfectly legal.

"He's was going to go buy a gun!  You guys saw that, right?"
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Paul in Israel: I'm honestly scared to step foot in that state (or the southern US) and I live in a warzone.


I lived in Florida for 3 years growing up.  The only thing you have to worry about is the oppressive heat and the aggressive rain storms in the spring that will sting when the raindrops hiat your skin.  And, of course, the constant threat of seeing half naked (or more) elderly retired people - I still remember seeing a guy at the beach that was so hairy that I thought he was wearing a sweater.  Don't wear a sweater to the beach..
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Florida, man.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Knowing the location and details, I think this incident was one where "everyone sucks", including the victim.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.