(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man enshrined in White Castle Hall of Fame for 'relentless dedication' to sliders   (tampabay.com)
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sliders Intro v.2
Youtube DYqpgUts1cQ
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn it. Now I want white castle.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
White Castle Sliders is one of the big reasons I don't own a microwave.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"he'd study the map and take six-hour detours to hit a White Castle nearby. "

That certainly is a definition of "nearby".
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He'll go down in history for this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "he'd study the map and take six-hour detours to hit a White Castle nearby. "

That certainly is a definition of "nearby".


It was only like three inches on the map!!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
relentless dedication to sliders blocked arteries
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That guy has a mental health issue, they aren't that good, and Krystal is just fine.

/Although I guess they did make a movie about this shiat.
//Pookie we're gonna burn this motherfarker down!
///onions
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Legend says he's still farting to this day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Krystal is just fine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today on "Things That Only Happen in America"...........................
 
berylman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
crinkle fries dunked in oil by an experimental robot named Flippy
I demand video evidence of this job being performed adequately by my archnemesis twin brother
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady J: relentless dedication to sliders blocked arteries


On the bright side, at least he won't be constipated.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All I know is that I'm only here because of White Castle.

/It's where my parents first met...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pasco. For folks who are too white trash to live in Tampa.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Legend says he's still farting to this day.


getting a kick out of this as I am farting right now.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just realized that I have lived within 3 miles of a White Castle for pretty much my entire life.
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to love road trips to White Castle when I was in college, then we moved too far away.  I had some genuine Castles 10 years later and they tasted horrible. 

During lockdown we got bored and so made these for the family.

Binging with Babish: White Castle Order from Harold & Kumar
Youtube pTk9HnIwEYU


They were so good, I may never buy actual White Castles again.
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Twenty-some years ago in Chicago, my son, then in his teens, and some friends bought a bag of sliders on January day. When they couldn't stomach any more, they built a little pillar of snow, leaned the bag against it, and lit it.

Sliders burn nicely, he told me.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article isn't just a nothingburger, it's a nothingslider
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: stevenboof: "he'd study the map and take six-hour detours to hit a White Castle nearby. "

That certainly is a definition of "nearby".

It was only like three inches on the map!!


Ok stay with me.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing just started. They have to use maps and clues to find supplies. First one to the site, gets to keep all of what is there.

One of the guys uses his pinky finger to mark widths on the map as a judge of distance. So he and his partner start walking and he's leading them down a really treacherous, thorny thicket and ends up at the river.

He looks at the map again and realizes he has walked them completely in the wrong direction. Whoops.

Fark: He's a cartographer by trade
 
jgilb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


I binge, then I purge.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This being Florida and all how long until they start naming things after him
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the downsides of moving from St. Louis to Pittsburgh is that I'm no longer near a White Castle.

Now I have to drive to Columbus if I get a craving.
 
suckfest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought that said white guy hall of fame.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
None of the other burger chains have Halls of Fame
 
