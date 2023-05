Fark NotNewsletter: Differences in Perspective



Hey everyone hope your week's been well.

A quick note to folks who submit links: I'm looking to punch up the [ Fandom ] and [ D'awww ] tabs a bit.

Fandom links are anything you might find at comiccon, and then some. And obscure is very ok, the more offbeat the better. I'm very interested in subjects with niche appeal.

As for D'awww, looking for cute stuff. This often happens to be animals but human interest stories work here too. Timeline cleanse material.

Thursday 4pm ET the Fark News Livestream is back - this time for real. Laptop repair took a couple days longer than expected.

A few folks have asked me why my laptop breaks so much? First off, it's only happened twice. Secondly, I use the hell out of it. But thirdly, and most importantly, mac keyboards appear to have issues.

Anyhow, it's fixed now. And we're loaded with material. The whole crew will be there as well. Plus, a hornet that looks like it has boobs. How can you pass that up? Also it's Christine's birthday today, as it is almost every day - but this time for real.

You might see some comments marked with "." These were comments I found especially funny/smart, but weren't seen by most. They'll get their own section next NotNewsletter.I've also got some ideas to spice up the comment taglines a little. Hopefully the HTML I've got in mind works here.XOXO,________________________A message fromCurtis:________________________________________________Endtransmission________________________Some of the best interactions from the past week.All the car people found This Thread . Topics include: " Check out my ancient car! ", " Don't forget to do maintenance! ", " I don't like the new features in electric cars, " and miscellaneous car jokes gonegirl , and Russ1642 had a great discussion about restrictive behavior and expecting others to accommodate your choices.anddiscussed possible reasons for a vague headline Users in this thread commiserated about the troubles that arise when you're a US citizen of a state that sounds like it's not part of the US.Several Farkers were up to the challenge when this tweet joked about people being willing to argue over a picture of a stick.Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week.Funny:- " Anything's a railgun if you're brave enough. used a clever Fark feature to make a point confused York with New York was dismayed at the state of gun violence near US borders. Apparentlyuses pinecones noticed an actor mixup noticed a weird number of Farkers were aroused by the linked article. Smart:knows the real reason you don't take sex toys to an MRI spoke out against what "homeschooling" often is remembers the call to defund the police. - " "TikTok" and "wisdom" are words that should never be used in the same sentence. summarized this thread's response found an interesting graph of gun deaths. Politics Funny:jokes about Whistleblowers, and how they mysteriously vanish laments that the only thing they can do to an active shooter is give them "the stapling of a lifetime." thinks this post could be a bumper sticker summarizes the state of our defenses against active shooters. Politics Smart:explains how to deal with Trump depicted Hillary celebrating (not being part of) the Trump lawsuits I really hopeIt sucks thatmight be right about this superintendent's motives Smart:'s snacks brought a bear to the camp . Damn right, they're better than yours.Check out's fancy tent got a river's worth of rain dropped on 'em. Marriage survived, though. Funny:- " MY ROAST!!! Someoneknew Dutch Oven'd themselves . ( Urban Dictionary Link was discovered by the cows told their story in 15 words or less Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week.The thread about posting the same actor in two roles that show their range dominated the Top Voted this week with a lot of similar posts, making it an Honorary Contest.Smart:relayed Hugh Laurie's ability to play both extremes of the intelligence spectrum. shared an old photo of the President of Ukraine knows it's Gary Oldman revealed Tatiana Maslany's ability to clone herself found Alan Rickman - terrorist leader and bitter, regretful actor. Funny:depicted OJ Simpson on both sides of the law visualized Jeanine Pirro's fall from grace remembered how much Robert Downey Jr.'s character changed in Tropic Storm (again) revealed Mickey Rooney's transition from child actor to adult. Photoshopsdepicted Bob Ross using some nontraditional paints. also gave someone a watermelon lobotomy. also used weed to get a private beach brought back the french fry platter from another contest. remixed a classic Star Wars scene. Props tofor helping out the other entrants. depicted Taco Bell and Farting, a match made in Heaven. Or is it Hell? - ' Hey, pick my nose. Captionsreminds us how voting used to be. , on the other hand, reminds us about the current state of housing. brought back the "Fartkontrol" sign from an earlier Photoshop. Farktography theme - "Happy Farktography Anniversary 18"In this Farktography theme, posters submitted their previous highest vote getters or favorite photos.shared a photo of the night sky without light pollution. got a photo of the Aurora Borealis while driving. photographed a moody cat. Link's here if you want to see more, there's quite the variety!Saturday, June 24: NYS Craft Brewer's Festival Party in Canalside, Buffalo, NY A selection of some of the top headlines from last week.(brought to you byAnother fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned that as entertainment properties have become ridiculously successful in the 21st Century, compensations for the people who write the material presented to us has not followed suit - evidently the person deciding which stories to finance is far more important from a salary standpoint than the people creating those stories. On the Quiz itself,makes it into the 1000 club with 1001, but unfortunately we'll only be showing reruns on the big screen due to the writers' strike. Our resident modminhit 919 and somehow outdid me once again this week.came in second with 912,made third with 907,came in fourth with 896, androunds out the top five with 888,The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about the Newport, TN man arrested for adding a little extra seasoning to the take-out he and his domestic partner were sharing. Only 27% of quiztakers knew he decided to toss a little crystal meth in with the tomatoes in the takeout salad they had purchased. Like the adage goes, you don't win friends with salad.The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about what Bo Knows, 81% of quiztakers knew that former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson has been suffering from intractable singultus, or in layman's terms, chronic hiccups, which he's been dealing with for nearly a year. Hopefully Bo will Know some relief soon, as he'll be undergoing a procedure in the near future that might stop them .The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what a baby porcupine is called. Only 39% of quiztakers knew that "joey" is a term for a baby marsupial - and porcupines don't have pouches. They're actually rodents like squirrels or capybaras, and their young are called porcupettes. And yes, they do have quills at birth - but fortunately for mommy, they're soft and don't harden until being exposed to the air for an hour or so.The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Italian dish came about due to the Allied invasion of Italy in World War II. 84% of quiztakers recognized the bacon and powdered eggs from GI rations and pasta and Italian cheese as ingredients in carbonara. Although many Italian putists would scoff at the idea of American-style streaky bacon rather than pancetta and would require a fainting couch at the idea of powdered eggs, the truth is this is how the dish was originally made.If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.