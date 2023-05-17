Fark NotNewsletter: Differences in Perspective



Hey everyone hope your week's been well.

A quick note to folks who submit links: I'm looking to punch up the [ Fandom ] and [ D'awww ] tabs a bit.

Fandom links are anything you might find at comiccon, and then some. And obscure is very ok, the more offbeat the better. I'm very interested in subjects with niche appeal.

As for D'awww, looking for cute stuff. This often happens to be animals but human interest stories work here too. Timeline cleanse material.

Thursday 4pm ET the Fark News Livestream is back - this time for real. Laptop repair took a couple days longer than expected.

A few folks have asked me why my laptop breaks so much? First off, it's only happened twice. Secondly, I use the hell out of it. But thirdly, and most importantly, mac keyboards appear to have issues.

Anyhow, it's fixed now. And we're loaded with material. The whole crew will be there as well. Plus, a hornet that looks like it has boobs. How can you pass that up? Also it's Christine's birthday today, as it is almost every day - but this time for real.

