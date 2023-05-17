|
Fark NotNewsletter: Differences in Perspective
Posted by NotNewsletterMonkey at 2023-05-17 12:24:16 PM
You might see some comments marked with "Monkey's Pick." These were comments I found especially funny/smart, but weren't seen by most. They'll get their own section next NotNewsletter.
I've also got some ideas to spice up the comment taglines a little. Hopefully the HTML I've got in mind works here.
XOXO,
NotNewsletterMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
A quick note to folks who submit links: I'm looking to punch up the [Fandom] and [D'awww] tabs a bit.
Fandom links are anything you might find at comiccon, and then some. And obscure is very ok, the more offbeat the better. I'm very interested in subjects with niche appeal.
As for D'awww, looking for cute stuff. This often happens to be animals but human interest stories work here too. Timeline cleanse material.
Thursday 4pm ET the Fark News Livestream is back - this time for real. Laptop repair took a couple days longer than expected.
A few folks have asked me why my laptop breaks so much? First off, it's only happened twice. Secondly, I use the hell out of it. But thirdly, and most importantly, mac keyboards appear to have issues.
Anyhow, it's fixed now. And we're loaded with material. The whole crew will be there as well. Plus, a hornet that looks like it has boobs. How can you pass that up? Also it's Christine's birthday today, as it is almost every day - but this time for real.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Interactions
Some of the best interactions from the past week.
All the car people found This Thread. Topics include: "Check out my ancient car!", "Don't forget to do maintenance!", "I don't like the new features in electric cars," and miscellaneous car jokes.
question_dj, gonegirl, and Russ1642 had a great discussion about restrictive behavior and expecting others to accommodate your choices.
Moroning and enry discussed possible reasons for a vague headline.
Users in this thread commiserated about the troubles that arise when you're a US citizen of a state that sounds like it's not part of the US.
Several Farkers were up to the challenge when this tweet joked about people being willing to argue over a picture of a stick.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week.
Funny:
scottydoesntknow - "Anything's a railgun if you're brave enough."
Algebrat used a clever Fark feature to make a point.
Gubbo confused York with New York.
giantmeteor was dismayed at the state of gun violence near US borders.
Apparently Nah'mean uses pinecones?
Xanadone noticed an actor mixup.
KC Dutchman noticed a weird number of Farkers were aroused by the linked article.
Smart:
markie_farkie knows the real reason you don't take sex toys to an MRI.
mjjt spoke out against what "homeschooling" often is.
Outshined_One remembers the call to defund the police.
NotCodger - ""TikTok" and "wisdom" are words that should never be used in the same sentence."
Monkey's Pick: Tsukari summarized this thread's response.
Monkey's Pick: Tom Marvolo Bombadil found an interesting graph of gun deaths.
Politics
Politics Funny:
Tarothin jokes about Whistleblowers, and how they mysteriously vanish.
Xythero laments that the only thing they can do to an active shooter is give them "the stapling of a lifetime."
Palined Parenthood thinks this post could be a bumper sticker.
Monkey's Pick: giantmeteor summarizes the state of our defenses against active shooters.
Politics Smart:
NeoCortex42 explains how to deal with Trump.
Lurky McLurkerton depicted Hillary celebrating (not being part of) the Trump lawsuits.
I really hope Sam's Club Sandwich didn't predict the future.
It sucks that Ragin' Asian might be right about this superintendent's motives.
CSB Sunday Morning theme - Camping
Smart:
Otera's snacks brought a bear to the camp. Damn right, they're better than yours.
Check out The Exit Stencilist's fancy tent.
yakmans_dad got a river's worth of rain dropped on 'em. Marriage survived, though.
Funny:
Another Government Employee - "MY ROAST!!!"
Someone Squid_for_Brains knew Dutch Oven'd themselves. (Urban Dictionary Link)
WyDave was discovered by the cows.
Sgygus told their story in 15 words or less.
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week.
The thread about posting the same actor in two roles that show their range dominated the Top Voted this week with a lot of similar posts, making it an Honorary Contest.
"Post the same actor in two roles that show their range."
Smart:
Xcott relayed Hugh Laurie's ability to play both extremes of the intelligence spectrum.
FlashHarry shared an old photo of the President of Ukraine.
pehvbot knows it's Gary Oldman.
ShavedOrangutan revealed Tatiana Maslany's ability to clone herself.
thecactusman17 found Alan Rickman - terrorist leader and bitter, regretful actor.
Funny:
jbc depicted OJ Simpson on both sides of the law.
Farking Clown Shoes visualized Jeanine Pirro's fall from grace.
Rage Against the Thorazine Frank Stallone, Frank Stallone.
Bootleg remembered how much Robert Downey Jr.'s character changed in Tropic Storm.
jbc (again) revealed Mickey Rooney's transition from child actor to adult.
-
Photoshops
RedZoneTuba depicted Bob Ross using some nontraditional paints.
RedZoneTuba also gave someone a watermelon lobotomy.
RedZoneTuba also used weed to get a private beach.
Octafrye brought back the french fry platter from another contest.
Snubnose remixed a classic Star Wars scene. Props to Octafrye for helping out the other entrants.
Dodo David depicted Taco Bell and Farting, a match made in Heaven. Or is it Hell?
samsquatch - 'Hey, pick my nose.'
Captions
RedZoneTuba reminds us how voting used to be.
Dasher McHappenstance, on the other hand, reminds us about the current state of housing.
Octafrye brought back the "Fartkontrol" sign from an earlier Photoshop.
Farktography theme - "Happy Farktography Anniversary 18"
In this Farktography theme, posters submitted their previous highest vote getters or favorite photos.
orionid shared a photo of the night sky without light pollution.
Lovesandwich got a photo of the Aurora Borealis while driving.
common sense is an oxymoron photographed a moody cat.
Link's here if you want to see more, there's quite the variety!
Upcoming Fark Parties
Saturday, June 24: NYS Craft Brewer's Festival Party in Canalside, Buffalo, NY.
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week.
Fire at gold mine kills 27 workers in auful accident
Buddhist monks accused of embezzling $5.3 million donated to temple, showing the dangers of monky business
Avocado truck is toast, but the driver was able to guac away uninjured
Original threatens a Swiss village with utter destruction, prompting a rapid evacuation
OnlyFans leads to ceiling fan
Do not taunt the dynamite honky
Guy who staged a plane crash for YouTube gets a dislike from the feds, subscribes to felony charges
Eishörnchen macht frei
Here's what we're going to be calling the storms that wreak havoc on the Atlantic coast this season. They optimistically ended at W
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned that as entertainment properties have become ridiculously successful in the 21st Century, compensations for the people who write the material presented to us has not followed suit - evidently the person deciding which stories to finance is far more important from a salary standpoint than the people creating those stories. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro makes it into the 1000 club with 1001, but unfortunately we'll only be showing reruns on the big screen due to the writers' strike. Our resident modmin Two Dogs Farking hit 919 and somehow outdid me once again this week. Shotgun Justice came in second with 912, relaxitsjustme made third with 907, spudbeach came in fourth with 896, and TheMothership rounds out the top five with 888,
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about the Newport, TN man arrested for adding a little extra seasoning to the take-out he and his domestic partner were sharing. Only 27% of quiztakers knew he decided to toss a little crystal meth in with the tomatoes in the takeout salad they had purchased. Like the adage goes, you don't win friends with salad.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about what Bo Knows, 81% of quiztakers knew that former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson has been suffering from intractable singultus, or in layman's terms, chronic hiccups, which he's been dealing with for nearly a year. Hopefully Bo will Know some relief soon, as he'll be undergoing a procedure in the near future that might stop them .
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what a baby porcupine is called. Only 39% of quiztakers knew that "joey" is a term for a baby marsupial - and porcupines don't have pouches. They're actually rodents like squirrels or capybaras, and their young are called porcupettes. And yes, they do have quills at birth - but fortunately for mommy, they're soft and don't harden until being exposed to the air for an hour or so.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Italian dish came about due to the Allied invasion of Italy in World War II. 84% of quiztakers recognized the bacon and powdered eggs from GI rations and pasta and Italian cheese as ingredients in carbonara. Although many Italian putists would scoff at the idea of American-style streaky bacon rather than pancetta and would require a fainting couch at the idea of powdered eggs, the truth is this is how the dish was originally made.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
