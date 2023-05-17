 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Tubes, Men At Work, and Modern English. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #467. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all.
My feet are finally dry..... & feet colour
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hey all.
My feet are finally dry..... & feet colour


...? Were you... stomping grapes?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 "Like"s in the last minute.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: Hey all.
My feet are finally dry..... & feet colour

...? Were you... stomping grapes?
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nope.
I was cleaning a fark ton of water out of my flooded garage & basement until 1:30am & my socks dyed my feet black
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Nope.
I was cleaning a fark ton of water out of my flooded garage & basement until 1:30am & my socks dyed my feet black


Holy Smackerel. Sorry to hear that; hope you didn't lose anything cherished..?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern English's "After The Snow" is an absolute masterpiece.  "I Melt With You", their one hit, is like, the 4th or 5th best song on the album.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WTF!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: WTF!


Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: WTF!

Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?


where [host redacted] played about 2/3 of "just like heaven" as her intro.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: WTF!

Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?


They never get around to the pillow fights or "Truth or Dare" segments.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm having a lot of trauma... listening to the stream.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: WTF!

Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?

where [host redacted] played about 2/3 of "just like heaven" as her intro.


She couldn't pick a deeper cut?
Like Lovecats?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm having a lot of trauma... listening to the stream.


Bring back My Boyfriend Apocalypse!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: WTF!

Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?

where [host redacted] played about 2/3 of "just like heaven" as her intro.

She couldn't pick a deeper cut?
Like Lovecats?


friday i'm in love
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: WTF!

Oh I forgot. It's the mindlessly random rambling show today isn't it?

where [host redacted] played about 2/3 of "just like heaven" as her intro.

She couldn't pick a deeper cut?
Like Lovecats?

friday i'm in love


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Greetings and salutations all!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Actually, I admire ANYONE that goes on the radio. Takes guts and a lot of self confidence.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.


That actually brings up an interesting question.
Before these folks get partnered up with a microphone, are there prerequisite courses in doing things like planning segments for broadcast, developing the skills necessary not to "Umm" and "Like," and generally prepare them for a successful broadcasting experience?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She mislaid the digital scissors I guess
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

It seems that I'm lucky that I've just tuned in and haven't heard anything from the previous show...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Actually, I admire ANYONE that goes on the radio. Takes guts and a lot of self confidence.


I could do it, as long as I didn't have to talk into the microphone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.

That actually brings up an interesting question.
Before these folks get partnered up with a microphone, are there prerequisite courses in doing things like planning segments for broadcast, developing the skills necessary not to "Umm" and "Like," and generally prepare them for a successful broadcasting experience?


The college station I worked at had a course you were supposed to take, but they did make exceptions. A friend of mine was exempt from the course because he'd already worked at another college station. And I was exempt because it was summer and they were desperate for people to fill the schedule. I'd had practice on a friend's show. All I had to do was submit a demo tape and pass the written exam (multiple choice, with hilarious wrong answers).

Do your power readings, do your legal IDs, and don't cuss on the mic. The ability to speak well on the radio comes with practice.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Modern English's "After The Snow" is an absolute masterpiece.  "I Melt With You", their one hit, is like, the 4th or 5th best song on the album.


I strongly agree with your statement.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice! I should get up and do a rain dance to this one. We're at a high fire danger in CT.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.


And don't have the same relationship to the music we celebrate here due to not having been born in time to experience it the first time around, so what they gravitate to will necessarily be different.

Did a college radio show one time with a friend who had a regular show. It was a very weird experience not having any feedback at all while you're talking. Like really weird. I completely understand how people can start rambling. I do that even when I've got feedback right in front of me, that I'm ignoring.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Finally off the phone... mom says hi. Hello everyone..
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: She mislaid the digital scissors I guess


was there a sweary bit?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: The college station I worked at had a course you were supposed to take, but they did make exceptions. A friend of mine was exempt from the course because he'd already worked at another college station. And I was exempt because it was summer and they were desperate for people to fill the schedule. I'd had practice on a friend's show. All I had to do was submit a demo tape and pass the written exam (multiple choice, with hilarious wrong answers).

Do your power readings, do your legal IDs, and don't cuss on the mic. The ability to speak well on the radio comes with practice.


I did about a decade as MC for a Monster Con in Cherry Hill; there was no training, just 300 people, some star on the stage, and sink-or-swim. Over the course of time, I learned to not freak art public speaking, to check in with the stars and see if there was anything they wanted brought up for them to speak about, have a raft of questions pre-prepared in case the audience got quiet...

...But boy, life would have been easier if somebody had taught me all that before I stepped out, rather than trial-and-error-ing in front of all those paying customers. I was kinda hoping that a college would have had some kind of coursework to assist with that jump.
 
Bindyree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Greetings from San Francisco, celebrating another day on the optimal side of the dirt.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sno man: Finally off the phone... mom says hi. Hello everyone..


So long as it isn't Pista's mom, she can be annoying.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: She mislaid the digital scissors I guess

was there a sweary bit?


Yep. An *Sh* bomb about 5 seconds before it "seamlessly" transitioned to something totally different
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uncle Peter!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love the way this song moves.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: sno man: Finally off the phone... mom says hi. Hello everyone..

So long as it isn't Pista's mom, she can be annoying.


I love her to bits, but so can mine. trust me.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Do your power readings, do your legal IDs, and don't cuss on the mic. The ability to speak well on the radio comes with practice.

And that's where I'd most certainly fail and get kicked off the air.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My son did a radio show with a friend in college and I once called in as "Mike from Atlanta" with a request - his co-host was jazzed until my son spilled the beans that I was his dad ...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sno man: Finally off the phone... mom says hi. Hello everyone..


Hello sno man's mom
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sno man: Finally off the phone... mom says hi. Hello everyone..

My abuela sends her love


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pronounced Koo-see
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.

That actually brings up an interesting question.
Before these folks get partnered up with a microphone, are there prerequisite courses in doing things like planning segments for broadcast, developing the skills necessary not to "Umm" and "Like," and generally prepare them for a successful broadcasting experience?


I'm speaking from a reflection of what actually happens without editorializing. Because of the whole DEI thing, basically the hurdles blocking entry should be as low as possible. And so they are.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: I'm speaking from a reflection of what actually happens without editorializing. Because of the whole DEI thing, basically the hurdles blocking entry should be as low as possible. And so they are.


So, as our hometown hero and spinner DeLuxe, how did you get your chops? How did you, f'rinstance, learn how to formulate a cohesive playlist for a segment? Is there any booklearning to that, or is it more an art than a science, and you're just out there dancing with your immense knowledge of artists and tracks?

No snark here - I'm curious about this aspect, cuz it's nothing I ever studied myself.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: y'all be nice. remember these are kids with, in many cases, no broadcast experience.

That actually brings up an interesting question.
Before these folks get partnered up with a microphone, are there prerequisite courses in doing things like planning segments for broadcast, developing the skills necessary not to "Umm" and "Like," and generally prepare them for a successful broadcasting experience?

I'm speaking from a reflection of what actually happens without editorializing. Because of the whole DEI thing, basically the hurdles blocking entry should be as low as possible. And so they are.


Makes sense since UCI is, after all, an educational institution
 
