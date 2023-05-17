 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Took the jewelry and the money, left the kidneys   (local10.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rack-o-teer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you wear a $500,000 watch out to a club, you are pretty much asking to be robbed.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the victim looking for her so she can rob him again?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wsvn.comView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She seems to have the necessary talent and ability to earn $600k in Rolexes.

Why are we limiting her natural ability to earn a living?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: She seems to have the necessary talent and ability to earn $600k in Rolexes.

Why are we limiting her natural ability to earn a living?


"natural"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: In case you needed a larger photo to identify her:

[Fark user image 850x906]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 1funguy: She seems to have the necessary talent and ability to earn $600k in Rolexes.

Why are we limiting her natural ability to earn a living?

"natural"?


Those are OE.

She hasn't paid for her own drinks since he was in elementary school.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like a boobie-trap.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need to see more pics. Maybe if she was running it'd help 🤷🏼‍♂
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [wsvn.com image 850x478]


They function as a cup holder too? Nice.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She can drug me and steal my Rolex.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
breakbrunch.comView Full Size

/obligatory
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From Scientific American:

A 2009 study demonstrated that after a short interaction with an attractive woman, men experienced a decline in mental performance. A more recent study suggests that this cognitive impairment takes hold even when men simply anticipate interacting with a woman who they know very little about.


So I would surmise after even a cursory glance at "dem tiddies", I would doubt that he would be able to
tie his own shoes moments after. We're probably being gifted with the elevator feeds because the "victim"
wouldn't have been able to give a good description.

/of course I'm all Harrison Ford Blade RunnerDeckard thinking "enhance" at those elevator pics.
 
starlost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pawn it
bing.comView Full Size
 
dobro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the correct plural of Rolex is "Rolecese".
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, this looks like something an easy mark who picks up women at 5:30 AM in Miami would wear. I'm impressed that she supposedly has safe cracking skills too other than the obvious...endowments
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
