(WUSA9)   Dirt bikers, you have fifteen seconds to comply   (wusa9.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one case, Kifer said officers saved the life of a suicidal man after using a drone to find him on railroad tracks where the man intended to jump in front of a train.


We escorted him off the tracks and shot him somewhere safe.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now start using them on burnouts/slide shows.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You just know the police are going to abuse this new surveillance power they have, when they don't stop at preventing douchebag dirt bikers and/or street racers/burnout showoffs.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, no gun rights. Skeet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The goal is to have as many as 20 pilots out of the 91 officers on the force.

I don't math so good but isn't that a lot of percents?
 
NilartPax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am okay with this.  Also, end the war on drugs.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Good. Now start using them on burnouts/slide shows.


Just use https://deslide.clusterfake.net/.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this has the potential to save lives, and scare the crap out of me about survileance.  

High speed chases are incredibly dangerous.  If we can reduce them, and still make the arrests that should be done it's a big plus.  

If they use the drones for warrantless searches... that's a huge problem.
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: You just know the police are going to abuse this new surveillance power they have, when they don't stop at preventing douchebag dirt bikers and/or street racers/burnout showoffs.


I'm no fan of the police, but if you're ok with police helicopters, then I don't see much of a difference with a drone. And considering I see helicopters above my fair city basically every night, I don't see this as something new as much as an escalation.
All that said, I would love to see more/better enforcement of the City's dirt bike ban. They're ridiculous around here. And given their maneuverability and the drivers' apparent lack of care for safety (none I see wear helmets, wheelies are frequent even into oncoming traffic, etc.) chasing them down on the street is not viable.
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: The goal is to have as many as 20 pilots out of the 91 officers on the force.

I don't math so good but isn't that a lot of percents?


It's 20 91ths.
/and that's terrible.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: You just know the police are going to abuse this new surveillance power they have, when they don't stop at preventing douchebag dirt bikers and/or street racers/burnout showoffs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's good to see LEO embrace non-lethal tactics
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The dirt bikers will just get anti-drone weaponry... err, i mean "arms"
Fark user imageView Full Size

ShALL nOt BE InfriNgED!1!
 
ThePick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

A Civil Nerd: this has the potential to save lives, and scare the crap out of me about survileance.  

High speed chases are incredibly dangerous.  If we can reduce them, and still make the arrests that should be done it's a big plus.  

If they use the drones for warrantless searches... that's a huge problem.


You absolutely know in your heart, that a few months from now they're going to be parking these over certain peoples houses and claiming it's the same thing as a police cruiser parked on the street.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: [Fark user image 300x300]


Meh.  I'd rather have Skynet HK's in my neighborhood than street racers or assholes in pimped-out cars blaring their godawful, bass heavy music at 2 AM....
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: I'm no fan of the police, but if you're ok with police helicopters, then I don't see much of a difference with a drone


I can see both sides of the argument here. The difference would be the ubiquity.

Any hillbilly police department can afford a decent off the shelf drone and teach jethro to fly it. My kid is 8 and does a great job with mine. Its got 30 minutes of endurance, about a 5 mile round trip range, if i was so inclined to break the law (i don't) will do about 3-4k feet of altitude, and will move more than fast enough to really mess someone up, if not kill them, if you aren't careful.

A helicopter on the other hand is really friggin expensive, both to acquire and operate. So its going to be mission constrained in all but the biggest cities where you have the budget to have one just available to do whatever floats your boat with, and even then you don't have a fleet of them and figuring out what your PD is using it for is pretty easy to do.
 
fireclown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My hometown makes the news.  Hooray.

Let me tell ya.  Half the  town could be on fire, the city council high on meth, Kaiju spotted coming over South Mountain, Ze Russians attacking from West By Gawd Virgia, and a thick layer of poisonous smog settling in, and we would be most concerned about kids on dirt bikes.  It's crazy.

And yeah, the drones will end up being used for other things later.  Possibly illegal things.  But we REALLY, SUPER HATE those dirtbike kids.  So it'll take a year at least.
 
fireclown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Any hillbilly police department can afford a decent off the shelf drone and teach jethro to fly it.


couldja dial back that elitist crap JUST a bit there, hoss?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fireclown: LineNoise: Any hillbilly police department can afford a decent off the shelf drone and teach jethro to fly it.

couldja dial back that elitist crap JUST a bit there, hoss?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: Marshal Tito: I'm no fan of the police, but if you're ok with police helicopters, then I don't see much of a difference with a drone

I can see both sides of the argument here. The difference would be the ubiquity.

Any hillbilly police department can afford a decent off the shelf drone and teach jethro to fly it. My kid is 8 and does a great job with mine. Its got 30 minutes of endurance, about a 5 mile round trip range, if i was so inclined to break the law (i don't) will do about 3-4k feet of altitude, and will move more than fast enough to really mess someone up, if not kill them, if you aren't careful.

A helicopter on the other hand is really friggin expensive, both to acquire and operate. So its going to be mission constrained in all but the biggest cities where you have the budget to have one just available to do whatever floats your boat with, and even then you don't have a fleet of them and figuring out what your PD is using it for is pretty easy to do.


Actually those facts make the use of drones more constitutional than helicopters. Supreme Court has ruled police may use warrantless surveillance techniques at will if the technology is available to the general public and in common use.
 
