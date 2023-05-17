 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Prince Harry takes after his mom   (cnn.com) divider line
141
    More: News, New York City, Prince Harry, Pedestrian, Dissemination of these images, relentless pursuit, Tuesday night, catastrophic car chase, public figure  
•       •       •

2588 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 10:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



141 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not quite sure what "Near catastrophic" means in this context, but that's what my phone said just happened

/It should be legal to hunt paparazzi.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep George Clooney away from the press!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours ..."


Ya know, if you don't run, they won't chase you.
 
Celestino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you know that when she died, Princess Diana was on the radio?

...and on the steering wheel, the dashboard, the windshield...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's some sensationalization!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more as we get it.
 
Name_Omitted [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like paris hilton, I have to ask... why are they famous? why do people care? the royal family died with Elizabeth.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.


But they're wealthy, that means they're better than us, that's why they're allowed to do these things.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were speeding and driving recklessly because someone is taking their picture?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.


how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [indiewire.com image 850x566]


Except in this case, they were wanting privacy while the paparazzi were chasing them around New York.

They really are determined to give Megan the Diana treatment.

/well done on the headline subby
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?


Pull over and call the cops after 30 seconds?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: ""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fan of the royalty, but I believe that anyone stalked by paparazzi should be legally allowed to confiscate the paparazzi's cameras and memory cards until the paparazzi serve jail time for stalking.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Celestino: Did you know that when she died, Princess Diana was on the radio?

...and on the steering wheel, the dashboard, the windshield...


She also had blue eyes.

One blew that way, the other blew this way....

/I'm very, very sorry
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours ..."


Ya know, if you don't run, they won't chase you.


At what point do you drive to the nearest police station and file a complaint for harassment and stalking?

Besides, I wouldn't think that the price for their pictures would cover the cost of gas.

/South Park pretty much nailed it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours,

They didn't start chasing you until you turned on that getaway music.

Seriously though, if you were involved in a pursuit for two hours, a lot of that falls on you.  How hard is it to pull into a police station or to call the cops?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: ""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.


Yeah, but Harry and Meg were very upset.
 
cleek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?

Pull over and call the cops after 30 seconds?


but there is actually nothing illegal about what they're doing, so the cops aren't going to do anything.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How fast was the chase if it was in New York? Like 10mph?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?


Smile?  Wave?  Make sure all females in the car were wearing underwear?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay, this will make the conspiracy theorists completely insufferable.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The paparazzi were driving on sidewalks chasing them, but sure, we should blame Harry and Meghan.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cleek: NewportBarGuy: cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?

Pull over and call the cops after 30 seconds?

but there is actually nothing illegal about what they're doing, so the cops aren't going to do anything.


Harrassment is illegal last time I checked
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mofa: The paparazzi were driving on sidewalks chasing them, but sure, we should blame Harry and Meghan.


And the press wonders why Harry might not like them so much.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Badmoodman: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours ..."


Ya know, if you don't run, they won't chase you.

At what point do you drive to the nearest police station and file a complaint for harassment and stalking?

Besides, I wouldn't think that the price for their pictures would cover the cost of gas.

/South Park pretty much nailed it


In the United States, it is legal to take pictures of the people in public with minimal restrictions.  The first amendment is a very broad, sweeping law.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: ""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.


If you're swerving in and out of your lane, without hitting anyone, you can still run afoul of the law.  I'd wait for the footage and the actual incident report to determine the scope and context rather than outright dismissing things because you don't like someone has more social influence than you despite their character flaws.
 
moel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These people are scum (the paparazzi) but you know what it sucks, but just stop get out the car and gloomily stare at them while snarling
Basically be more Roy Kent, they'll soon get bored.

If they don't you know what to do, get a thick rope and a tin of red paint.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: The paparazzi were driving on sidewalks chasing them, but sure, we should blame Harry and Meghan.


[Citation Needed]

This isn't mentioned in the farking article.
 
realmolo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 If you don't like the paparazzi, change your name and move to a small country and live your life. But they won't. Because they want the attention. They will *complain* about it, but that's just another way to get attention.

Harry and Meghan are useless.
 
Name_Omitted [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cleek: NewportBarGuy: cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?

Pull over and call the cops after 30 seconds?

but there is actually nothing illegal about what they're doing, so the cops aren't going to do anything.


So the first illegal act becomes your reckless endangerment of others?

Sure.  Kill someone else, but at least the mean camera man won't hurt your fe-fes in a public setting.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?


So what? If people want to take my pic while I'm in public, let them. There's zero expectation of privacy.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: The paparazzi were driving on sidewalks chasing them, but sure, we should blame Harry and Meghan.


Yeah, TFA isn't exactly clear on who was driving like a maniac.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Near multiple collisions with cars/ebikes/people is a normal day in NYC.
What the fark kind of shiat drivers do these rich people have? Also they have helo money and that dude can fly. Drive to one of the pads by the river and get the fark out of NYC.
Or 2hrs you could be in the middle of nowhere CT. If they follow you that far. Then no one would give a shiat. Drop some spike strips and bury the paparazzi bodies up in a state forest that no one goes to because CT sucks. That will learn them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: mofa: The paparazzi were driving on sidewalks chasing them, but sure, we should blame Harry and Meghan.

And the press wonders why Harry might not like them so much.


Well, he moved to the wrong country then.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rotsky: Pics or it didn't happen.


Or they were successful.

Schroedinger's tabloid?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [indiewire.com image 850x566]


That's the one
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: ""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.


Never heard the term "reckless endangerment"?
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cleek: Name_Omitted: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Fark that.  You don't get to spend 2 hours endangering others to avoid a camera. Go back to your dominion, or stop acting like a farking royal.

how would you react if photographers chased you for two hours?

So what? If people want to take my pic while I'm in public, let them. There's zero expectation of privacy.


big words
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Shadow Blasko: ""This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers"


So, nothing happened.

Never heard the term "reckless endangerment"?


Which both drivers would be guilty of.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Yay, this will make the conspiracy theorists completely insufferable.


The royal family is trying to have Harry and Meghan killed because they know the the underground adrenochrome farms are.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours ..."


Ya know, if you don't run, they won't chase you.


But then they have nothing to complain about.

Also, call the police if you are being followed.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: So what? If people want to take my pic while I'm in public, let them. There's zero expectation of privacy.


If people want to give me a hundred plus million, a hot wife, and fame... you can take pictures of my balls for all I care.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Diana II Electric Boogaloo
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Walker: [indiewire.com image 850x566]

Except in this case, they were wanting privacy while the paparazzi were chasing them around New York.

They really are determined to give Megan the Diana treatment.

/well done on the headline subby


Don't go to New York City for privacy.
 
Displayed 50 of 141 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.