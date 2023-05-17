 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLF)   Butte canoeists get to paddlin'   (kxlf.com) divider line
14
    More: Giggity, Columbia River, Canoe, Pend Oreille River, Pacific Ocean, Canada, Columbia Basin, Ocean, Flathead River  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool!  It would be even cooler if you could canoe that entire distance.  But there are probably dams and waterfalls you have to go around.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a fun couple of months. I'm heading out into the backcountry next week for 3 nights in my new canoe. I can't wait to get out of civilization.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are portage paths that allow carry around the dams. A lot of the serious long-distance paddlers will pack or integrate wheel kits to help with this.

Also, it takes come coordination but paddlers could lock down, if they go in tied to motorized craft. The paddler has to ride down inside the motorized craft but it is possible.

Locks run on dams between Portland and Tri-Cities WA on the Columbia, and on the Snake to Lewiston for tugs and passenger ships. The others upstream on the Columbia do not have navigation locks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Yellowstone is apparently the longest undammed river in the continental US.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_longest_undammed_rivers
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean sure this is maybe an achievement but they're doing it the easy way, the water does most of the work.

I would be WAY more impressed if they did it upstream.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some day when I no longer need to work I'm doing the Northern Forrest Canoe Trail. 740 miles from the Adirondacks to the Maine/ Canada border. When I'm rich and still healthy
 
headslacker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they live to tell about it...
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm somehow related to a French voyageur who did some pretty important stuff. In the course of such pursuits (as a guide and hunter), he tracked down and killed a deserter, stood trial for it and was acquitted, and then later was beheaded, disemboweled, and... worse, by a group of native people whose land he was encroaching on.

I've always wanted to take a long canoe trip. Maybe that's an unhealthy desire.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, I am jealous of these guys sounds like a great trip.  I am sure there will be some spectacular sites some butt clinching moments (I assume there is some white water), but what a great trip that would be.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wax_on: I mean sure this is maybe an achievement but they're doing it the easy way, the water does most of the work.

I would be WAY more impressed if they did it upstream.


And if they flopped up every salmon ladder and fought bears along the way
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These guys have seen Deliverance, right?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: These guys have seen Deliverance, right?


They carry a picture of Ned Beatty not as a warning butte aspirational.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.