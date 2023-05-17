 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Hang ten." *CHOMP* "Hang nine." *CHOMP* "Hang eight." *CHOMP*   (apnews.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs just got back from there.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Mrs just got back from there.


Looks like she's still there.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big woop. Let me know when there's a shark on the golf course.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It didn't hiss, charge or open its mouth at all," Harvill said. "It seemed like it was kind of spectating and seeing what was going on."

It's called looking at the menu.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seemed to be enjoying the sun and waves

Uh, I think it's dead. Can I have it for shoes?
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rippy The Gator by The Arrogant Worms
Youtube d0Eqwjfnoos
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A-well-a don't you know about the gator? Well, everybody knows that the gator is the word! A-well-a mow, mow, pa-pa, ma-ma-mow, pa-pa, ma-ma-mow, ma-ma, mow, pa-pa" kinda doesn't work lyrically.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/There used to be a sign saying something like "Beware: Gators WILL eat your dog"
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
he wasn't enjoying anything.  he was waiting for a mistake.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kinda small for a salty.
 
