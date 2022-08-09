 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 448 of WW3: It's slightly more than a year ago that Azov surrendered in Mariupol after having run out of food, ammunition and medicine. And on this 200K day, they're remembered as heroes. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukrainian cities to stop a counteroffensive,

CNN reports with reference to an American official.

According to the source, massive Russian attacks may even benefit Ukraine, as the Russian Federation is more actively using its limited stockpile of high-precision missiles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍Mykolaiv region
Mykolaiv was hiat by a rocket at night. As a result, the shopping center and car showroom were partially destroyed. Private houses and shops were damaged by the blast wave. A hit on an object of industrial infrastructure was recorded. One person was injured.

📍Kherson region
During the past day, the enemy shelled Kherson 6 times.

The Russian military also targeted the residential quarters of the region and a gas station in the Beryslav district.

Due to the Russian aggression, seven people (including three children) were injured.

Zaporizhia
During the day, the Russians carried out 88 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. The destruction of 51 civilian objects was recorded: cars, houses.

A 48-year-old man was wounded during shelling in Gulyaipol.

A 34-year-old tractor driver and a 61-year-old agronomist were injured in a field near Uspenivka.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainians who released videos of air defense operations will be held responsible for it

. It is unacceptable. Moreover, I am more than sure that they will be responsible for this - those who do such things", - said the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russian army hit the hospital in Berislav

They hit the resuscitation and central departments. As a result of shelling, about 60 windows and walls were damaged in the medical facility, the head of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

Patients and hospital staff were not injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 UNITED24 launched a campaign to thank donors from all over the world
The main fundraising platform of Ukraine, UNITED24, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched an international Thank You campaign. The main goal is to thank everyone who supported Ukraine during the year. The first locations where messages from UNITED24 appeared were Times Square in New York and Leicester Square in London.
"During the year of work, UNITED24 united people from 110 countries around helping Ukraine. We want to thank them for their support and the feeling of a shoulder, the feeling that we are not alone in this struggle," said UNITED24 coordinator Yaroslava Gres.
Locations in more than 15 countries are planning to join soon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is impossible to destroy the Patriot with the help of "Daggers", - Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat.

He called on Ukrainians not to worry about the fate of the Patriot, because his division has a radar and up to 8 launchers, which are located separately from each other to ensure combat work.

Ignat also reminded that one should not believe the messages of the Russian military leadership.

"If Ukraine had such a number of aircraft that the enemy supposedly "destroyed", then we would have won a long time ago," Ignat added on the air of the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU exposed bloggers and blocked online cameras that "illuminated" the work of air defense forces during the Russian attack on Kyiv. On May 16, the

Security Service of Ukraine established the identities of six residents of the capital who filmed the work of air defense forces during the massive Russian attack on Kyiv and posted relevant materials on social networks .

In addition, cyber specialists of the SBU blocked the operation of online street cameras, which automatically recorded the operation of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Based on these facts, the investigators registered a criminal case.
Perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the nighttime rocket attack on Mykolaiv.

We will remind, as a result of the hit - the destruction of a car showroom, a shopping center, as well as a building at an industrial infrastructure facility.

Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waah!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Switzerland has seized the assets of Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Zhevago worth more than 113 million dollars.

Work is now underway to return the money to Ukraine, the SBI reported.

In particular, we are talking about the shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, 26 real estate objects. As well as the property of other legal entities related to the former deputy, in particular, 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments, a helicopter, a yacht .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
British intelligence has confirmed Russia's loss of several " Kinzhal " missiles in Ukraine.

Analysts note that these events became an embarrassment and a surprise for the Russian Federation, which presented the missiles as "invincible".

"The apparent vulnerability of the Dagger missiles is likely to be a surprise and embarrassment for Russia: President Putin has praised this system as invincible ," says the British Ministry of Defense intelligence review.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's officially 200K day in Ukraine. BIG PEACE APPEASEMENT has arrived in Kyiv to try and shill for Russia, and Prigoshin acts like genocidal asshole on another day ending in a y. This is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent newspapers.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, May 17
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian MP Held Secret Negotiations With Lukashenko, Budanov Reveals
Ukraine's chief intelligence officer, Kyrylo Budanov, praised the deputy's work on reducing the threat from Belarus - despite the lawmaker's previous support of Minsk.

Proponents of Peace Talks Come to Kyiv Amid Questions About Neutrality
Delegations from China and six Africa nations, all professing neutrality with respect to Russia's invasion, will visit to urge a "political settlement."

'Like Rats into a Mousetrap' - Russians Trying to Advance in Bakhmut Despite Ukrainian Gains
Kyiv said Ukrainian forces were continuing to achieve tactical successin Bakhmut but that Moscow's forces were 'completely destroying the city with artillery.'

Wagner Chief Poses Next to Body He Claims Is Killed US Volunteer Fighter
Yevgeny Prigozhin said the fighter was a "citizen of the United States of America" and that he intended to "return him to the United States."

EXPLAINED: Arguments Rage Over Downed Hypersonic Missiles Versus 'Destroyed' Patriot
The Kremlin has denied Ukraine's claims to have shot down six 'Kinzhal' missiles yesterday, May 16 and claimed a US-made Patriot air defense system was destroyed in Kyiv.

'We Must Make the Pressure on Russia Crushing' - Former Senior NATO Official
Russia has degraded over the past decade to something out of the nineteenth century, and there is a way to help Ukraine win - now.

UK Promises Hundreds of Long-Range Drones to Ukraine - Where Will They Come From?
The UK's pledges of more long-range weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine comes after the UK has already sent Storm Shadow air-to-surface cruise missiles.

Zelensky's 'Jet Coalition' Is Growing
The President's proposal for an international coalition of countries to support Ukraine's air defense with NATO jet fighters is gaining traction - an improvement on the allies' previous reluctance.

Azov's Surrender in Mariupol - One Year On
The besieged battalion finally surrendered on May 16, 2022 having run out of food, ammunition and medicine, but they remain heroes in the eyes of Ukrainians.

Europe's Leaders Commit to 'Register of Damages' From Russia's War on Ukraine
A "first real step" to compensating Ukraine was made at the first Council of Europe summit in 18 years. Also revealed - a five-year, post-war reconstruction could cost another $250 billion.

KP Reporters: Russian Missiles Came From at Least Two Directions, Successful Ukrainian Intercepts Confirmed
Three Kyiv Post staff eye-witnessed Tuesday's long-range attack on the capital and saw air defenses intercept multiple incoming Russian weapons. One missile flew over a reporter's head.

Poison, Putsch, or Prigozhin?
In Moscow's can of vipers, survival of the strongest is at stake.

AFP, Friends Pay Tribute in Kyiv to Slain Reporter Arman Soldin
Kyiv Post participated in honoring the memory of partner AFP journalist killed by Russians in the Donbas.

Deadline Looms Over Grain Deal Amid 'Ghost Ships' and Blackmail
Evidence of Russian "ghost ships" appears as Russia is accused at the UN of "blackmailing the world." Meanwhile Ukraine warns of world hunger and a refugee crises.

State Bureau of Investigation: More than $100 million seized from Zhevago's accounts in Switzerland.
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation reported on May 17 that it was working alongside the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets to retrieve more than $113 million in frozen assets from a Swiss account belonging to Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago.

Roland Freudenstein: Old Europe, New Europe, and the question of 'strategic autonomy'

Kuleba: 'Fighter jet coalition' to be formed this year.
A coalition to provide Ukraine with western fighter jets will be formed this year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on national television on May 17.

SBU: 6 individuals, public cameras identified that shared information on Ukrainian air defense.
Six individuals who illegally disseminated information about Ukrainian air defense during an attack on Kyiv were identified, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on May 17.

Russian forces shell hospital in Kherson Oblast.
Russian forces shelled a hospital and a high-rise building in Beryslav on May 17, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Saving lives near front line in Ukraine: Interview with UK evacuation volunteer

UK Defense Ministry: Growing threat to air supremacy of 'exceptional concern' for Russia.
After Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down several hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, the growing threat to air supremacy will be of "exceptional concern" for Russia, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its May 17 update.

Russia's May 16 strike on Mykolaiv damages civilian infrastructure.
Russia's May 16 attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv damaged a shopping mall, a car dealership, industrial infrastructure as well as homes, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on the morning of May 17.

ISW: Russia likely committed to reinforcing offensive efforts in Bakhmut.
Despite Ukraine's successful counterattacks around Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have likely committed to reinforcing their offensive efforts in the area, the Institute of the Study of War said in its latest update.

CNN: US official says Russia 'expending more munitions to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense'.
Russia has been using up more munitions recently in order to both overwhelm and confuse Ukraine's air defense, an unnamed U.S. official familiar with the matter told CNN.

Reuters: Hungary withholds approval of military support tranche for Ukraine.
Hungary has decided not to approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the European Peace Facility (EPF) of the European Union, Reuters reported, citing an announcement from the Hungarian government spokesperson's office on May 16.

And that's your lot. I want to thank the Pool of Sentient Coffee's comedy stylings in yesterday's thread, you slew you non-binary personage you. Hug your loved one folks, and let's stay the dysfunctional family that we are. See y'all tomorrow!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hour by Hour 🔴 Live: Last ship to leave Ukraine under Black Sea grain deal as talks with Russia stall
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official


Enduring now, liberating our land now, giving Ukraine victories now, each and every one who fights for Ukraine gives freedom to all new generations of our people.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU detained a nurse in liberated Kherson who worked for the FSB and "leaked" personal data of Ukrainian defenders

to the enemy. She also spied on the bases of the Defense Forces stationed in the territory of the regional center. In addition, the Russian agent recorded the consequences of the enemy's missile and artillery shelling of Kherson and transmitted the relevant "reports" to the FSB via messenger.

She is currently in custody. An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime, the SBU reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heads up, Medic:

In Kyiv, during an air raid, public transport will take passengers to the nearest shelter.

From May 22, in the event of an air raid, KP "Kyivpastrans" and private companies providing services for the transportation of passengers must stop at the nearest shelter for the public located along the traffic route. The relevant decision was adopted today by the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv.

The transport driver will make an announcement about the nearest shelter. It can be an underground subway station, an underpass, a shelter in houses, etc.

Control over the public transport stop near the nearest shelter will be provided by the patrol police in the city of Kyiv, the KMDA reported.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A step towards reparations: a register of damages caused to Ukraine by the occupiers was created

Representatives of more than 40 states at the Council of Europe summit signed a declaration on the creation of a Register of damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

The head of the government called the creation of the register an important stage on the way to compensating Ukraine and Ukrainians for damages. Shmyhal noted that now it is necessary to directly ensure the work of the Register, so that victims of Russian aggression can submit their applications.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian propagandists complain about the lack of young people
Youtube fNLXMED6v0A
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a special addition to the welfare updates today. indy_kid reached out to let me know he's going in for (another) neck surgery today. This one will give him a 3-7 straight flush of fused cervical vertebrae. He's looking forward to posting tomorrow. Then again, from what he said looking forward is about all he'll be able to do since it'll be hard to turn his neck once its fused. When asked for comment on his pending surgery, he said the following:

Aladdin - 10,000 Years
Youtube C5tfndkS4zU


I also asked if there was something our merry band of misfits could do to honor him in his absence, but he couldn't think of anything. Perhaps once he's back and posting he'll have something.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone estimated the scrap metal value of the Russian equipment littering the Ukrainian landscape?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, that was closer to 201,000 than I thought we'd be. Nicely done Ukraine.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight inflation and even make a better grilled cheese sandwich by increasing the surface area of your cheese wherever and whenever possible.

The 4 Sided Grater - Shredding, Grating & Slicing Cheese
Youtube IYU-55BRhcg
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday there were a few people disagreeing about what UA public numbers represent.  This message will not redo the topic, it has been explained and some people accept the explanation and others disagree with it.  It is your choice and writing message again and again on same topic will not change anyones mind.


Today, I would like people to think about what the numbers really mean.
My first question is how many soldiers should have died because of this war.  If your number is > 0, I think we have to disagree.  Let me explain why I think the number should be 0.


In 2014 Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, and in 2022 Russia launched escalated the illegal invasion of Ukraine.  We know this is true because Russian soldiers are inside the borders of Ukraine established in 1991.  In 2014 when the first decision was made, Ukraine exhibited no hostility towards Russia.  Ukraine soldiers were not preparing for war. I would suggest that in 2014 Ukraine was incapable of invading a pharmacy let alone invading another sovereign nation.  Between 2014 and 2022 the Ukrainian military has made major advances and we can see this in their response to the escalation of war by Russian government in 2022.


However, it was not the Russian government.  It was one person, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.  Putin and Putin alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine.  He is responsible for all the Russian soldiers dying.  When the report says 50.000, 100.000, or 200.000 soldiers have died, even if you believe the number is overstated or a combination of wounded and killed, the fact remains the number should be 0.


Reminder, I am not allowing other soldiers to be free of their responsibilities in the war.  Although Putin gave the order to go to war, the Generals not only followed the order, but failed to follow modern conventions of war.  Any and all Russian soldiers who, raped, murdered, stole children and attacked civilians are guilty of crimes.  I have written messages before where I write, «Put them up against the wall.»  Our memories are not so short. We remember how German soldiers were given trials and sentenced to death.  We remember how Israel hunted down any and soldiers who committed crimes in Germany.  After Ukraine wins the war, the trials and hunting down Russian soldiers and some civilans MUST happen.


Ukraine is defending borders.  Ukraine did not want a war.  The war was not brewing slowly over last 10 years.  Russian propagandists will throw a million theories in a smoke screen to justify the deaths of their soldiers. None of the theories are true.  They are lies built on lies.


Everyday I think about the death that has been brought upon the people of Ukraine and it saddens me. All of the children who will not grow up and have families. The hatred that is building between brother countries. I do not take any joy in watching Ukrainian soldiers being forced to defend their land, and kill Russian soldiers.  However, I know the task must be done.  And the faster the war ends the faster all Ukrainians can return home and build a stronger Ukraine.

/ Слава Їжакам
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to say Spasibo to the person who gifted me Total Fark.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine likely damaged -US sources

One U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity and citing initial information, said Washington and Kyiv were already talking about the best way to repair the system and at this point it did not appear the system would have to be removed from Ukraine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

3-7 fusion?! Holy crap, man.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
White House not planning to ask for extra Ukraine funding before September despite lawmaker concerns money could run out by summer

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn told CNN that of the $36 billion in emergency supplemental funding the Pentagon received to aid Ukraine for 2023, "$2.3 billion remains available for Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA is an authority and not funding) and $4.0 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)."
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

well said as always sir.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

far too many of us have far too many freakin' surgeries. Christ!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Have you seen the waist line on that ant? She looks like Bridget Bardot. You should share your butter!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe Turkish naval forces can escort the grain ships.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How Ukraine turned the tables on Russia's aerial assault with these Western weapons
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Found this as a small example of "recycling Russian scrap metal":

This Ukraine farmer is removing mines with a remote-controlled tractor
Youtube 65AcEc9PD_w
 
mederu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Was the Patriot system targeted? Did Ukraine stop in Bakhmut?
Youtube Eo3ZyZgCVAk

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
16 May: Russian Most Potent Weapon MEETS UKRAINIAN IRON DOME | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ircerwGC3uo

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ukraine Grain Deal Set to Be Extended, Turkish Officials Say
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I find this to be an interesting glimpse into the threat level in Pig-goes-in's mind.

He's willing to badmouth every powerful person in Russia with impunity, but find a dead American on the battlefield and the water splashing sound you just heard was the Pig practicing his backstroke.

Mostly a lurker, but appreciate you, PCB , and a number of other regulars for keeping me in the know.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No one wants to work anymore!
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

When you've lost the Swiss bankers...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And 1900 of those people who surrendered are still being held captive by the russians. May they lose 10000 more for every one of the captives they rape and torture.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'I only operate:' A Ukrainian trauma surgeon has an all-consuming task during Russia's war
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Really good interview with the colonel who commands the Ukrainian 43rd artillery brigade.  If you're a fan of the 203mm Pion artillery pieces, you'll want to read this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oh shiat, haven't the Russians seen enough angry tractors?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
200k cargo 200?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I think this was to imply he practices the art of war with honor and with dignity, as opposed to the russian army leadership. It is another way to slight them for the folks back home. Just another move in his power playbook.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Whenever I hear that, I always think "if only they'd share $100,000 with me".  Dragons hoarding gold, meanwhile I'm living paycheck to paycheck as a government employee.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It would not surprise me in the least if Russia backed down (again) when it's actually crunch time after issuing countless threats.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My dad once told me a story about his unit in Vietnam, where they used to slam the Viet Cong using all kinds of deragatory and racist language. But on one run, the Viet Cong ambushed a column and my dad's unit got hit and HARD. After that, the unit collectively referred to "Victor Charlie" as "SIR Charles". The level of respect rose immensely.

I'm sure after the Battle of Khasham, where US soldiers of the 1st Armored Division and Special Forces turned over 250 Wagner Group guys into sizzling fajitas with zero losses on their side, I can see where fat Prigo got so much respect for the American soldiers.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Sunflower Project (logistics; putting up with Medic Zero): https://www.bluestarsunflower.org/donate/

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: We have a special addition to the welfare updates today. indy_kid reached out to let me know he's going in for (another) neck surgery today. This one will give him a 3-7 straight flush of fused cervical vertebrae. He's looking forward to posting tomorrow. Then again, from what he said looking forward is about all he'll be able to do since it'll be hard to turn his neck once its fused. When asked for comment on his pending surgery, he said the following:



He's gonna look like this
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
