(KTLA Los Angeles)   Everything is not awesome for the Lego man being arrested in this police photo   (ktla.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Your honor, My client is a simple man living in a complex world. He wasn't ready for the trials and tribulations that not being able to turn your head entailed. He just wanted to live and be free - but, his manufacturer didn't take that into consideration..."
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it's in my head!  IT'S IN MY HEAD!!!!!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"DUI is 100% preventable. There is no excuse."

Police said this was the suspect's second DUI arrest in one month.

sounds like a valid excuse to me.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lego should sue.
 
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's awesome and not at all what I was expecting.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I mean, on the one hand bravo for keeping the identity obscured for a pre-trial suspect.  On the other hand, just blur the photo or put black boxes there Murrieta PD.  Wish the news site clarified that it wasn't them who did it. Almost missed that it was the PD's doing.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everything is awesome!
Everything is cool when you're fleeing the scene.
Everything is awesome!
When you're drunk on Jim Beam.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are they censoring pigs' faces w/Lego heads? Lego is fairly litigious w/their IP. I hope they sue the shiat out of 'em. Show these state thugs' faces in the light of day. Their our servants, not guardians or masters.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Everything is awesome!
Everything is cool when you're fleeing the scene.
Everything is awesome!
When you're drunk on Jim Beam.


Roger Waters ain't got shiat on you!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An officer was patrolling the Murrieta Hot Springs neighborhood when he noticed a "very unique Toyota Camry driving near him," police said.

If I was the defendant, I'd jump all over that.  The car is either unique or it's not.  It's not a question of degree.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: tommyl66: Everything is awesome!
Everything is cool when you're fleeing the scene.
Everything is awesome!
When you're drunk on Jim Beam.

Roger Waters ain't got shiat on you!



No, but he's seemed to smeared a lot of it on himself these days.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Leggo my Lego man
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"DUI is 100% preventable."

I mean, if you're forced at gunpoint to down a bottle of Vodka and then forced into driving somewhere, that seems like an excuse a jury might accept to me.

And calling it 100% preventable in a society where you leave it up to people to never get so drunk that they make a shiatty decision like driving drunk (to say nothing about a reality in which a small percent of people simply straight up don't care about their own safety or the safety of others even stone cold sober.)

It's probably much much closer to preventable if you mandate cars have technology that prevents people with alcohol in their blood from driving, but society ain't on board for that, so in the end, I'm having a hard time seeing "preventable" here.

Reducible, sure, but "This would never happen if people didn't do it" doesn't really strike me as an actionable observation that contributes to harm reduction.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture of the reporter.
 
