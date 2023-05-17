 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   B'ow   (bbc.com) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a friend who made bows as a hobby for a while, sold them for very good money. His wife was in an orchestra and that got him started.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe for $20,000 they should make the bow out of twined carbon fiber!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can always count on FARK for gratuitous violins.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kudos to the Violinist Roadcrew, which, until today, I didn't even know were a thing.

wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a sword of Damocles position. Props to the second who quickly offered a replacement. It's probably around the same value.
 
