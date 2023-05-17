 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   You just know you're a nosy mother-in-law after demanding a DNA test from your grandkid after she was born with 'unusual' eyes and it ends up exposing your own torrid love affair   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My husband said it was probably some weird genetic thing... like how babby is Black!"

but seriously, bigotry grandma needs to diaf.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No sense in destroying that marriage; they should weaponize this into lifelong blackmail of the mother-in-law instead.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.


Nah. Grandma deserves to suffer for this. The threat that the truth could "accidentally" drop out in casual conversation with other family members will provide YEARS of entertainment.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.


Or just say an even simpler truth: That those eyes could have come from any number of their ancestors, and they don't know much about anyone more distant than their great-grandparents.

How genetics work:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.


It didn't happen so strongly, this post must be repeated. I mean, it really, really didn't happen.

Reddit, the Penthouse Forum of wannabe soap writers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Over 40 of my first cousins took one of those tests one year. Totally screwed my future as a serial killer.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.


Good example of why mandatory paternity testing is a terrible idea. Would it be better for anyone to rip a family apart right after they have a new baby?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: jso2897: Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.

It didn't happen so strongly, this post must be repeated. I mean, it really, really didn't happen.

Reddit, the Penthouse Forum of wannabe soap writers.


A Reddit post repeated by a UK tabloid is almost a double-negative. Does that mean it did happen?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is a very normal discovery. When I did genetic testing I discovered that I had no swedish ancestry despite my maternal grandfather having both parents from Sweden. My cousin on my maternal side also tested and found the same result. Also found out we were half - cousins and a 'second cousin' on that side (our grandfathers were brothers) was unrelated.
My wife and noticed that my grandparents were married for eight years before having two kids. I guess invitro was a little different in the early 1940s.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.


This sounds like the beginning of lesbian porn.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"My husband wants to confront his mother but I'm telling him to wait. Yes, she's a liar and a hypocrite but we need to think this through."

Or she could just read the article in the Fail, and save him the trouble of the private confrontation.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.


Eyah. We found out that my mother's father had two illegitimate children (before he married our grandma) by two different women. Which kind of, sort of explains why they left their hometown and moved way down south. So there is a whole side branch (branches?) of our family that we didn't know about. Reaching out to contact them didn't yield any responses. I can't imagine why.

The old S.O.B. told a whole bunch of lies about his family, background, and etc. We always kind of wondered why there was no contact between him and his family, and now we know why.

skeezy
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.


He might not have been the sperm donor but he was her father.  IMHO.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.

Good example of why mandatory paternity testing is a terrible idea. Would it be better for anyone to rip a family apart right after they have a new baby?


Which is why you don't wait for the baby to arrive to do the testing.  *Every* child deserves to know their parentage and overall heritage, without consideration for anybody else's fee-fees.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.

Or just say an even simpler truth: That those eyes could have come from any number of their ancestors, and they don't know much about anyone more distant than their great-grandparents.

How genetics work:

[Fark user image 425x429]


That is such a beautiful example of taking delicious objects and making them educational.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.

This sounds like the beginning of lesbian porn.


Keep your search history out of this.
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When my son was born the nurse said he was O+. Like an A-hole I said gee I'm A+ and my wife is A- I wonder how this happened. The nurse's face dropped so I pointed out that we both have close genetics relatives who are type O.

/Eye color at two months. It changes as in the first six to twelve months
 
peachpicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Good example of why mandatory paternity testing is a terrible idea. Would it be better for anyone to rip a family apart right after they have a new baby?


I'm not sure how I feel about mandatory paternity testing. It can go either way. I see both good things and bad things from this data. I guess in the end, just like what my ex-wife did, is apply for personal DNA testing and the truth comes out in the wash then.

I suppose if anyone is even the slight best worried about their heritage, etc a test should be performed. I guess it's like asking your new spouse to sign a pre-nuptial agreement. "Hey honey, would it be okay to get a paternity test?  I am sure depending on that spouse, the answer would be interesting, to say the least.

"What? you don't trust me the kid is yours? How dare you!"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

madgonad: This is a very normal discovery. When I did genetic testing I discovered that I had no swedish ancestry despite my maternal grandfather having both parents from Sweden. My cousin on my maternal side also tested and found the same result. Also found out we were half - cousins and a 'second cousin' on that side (our grandfathers were brothers) was unrelated.
My wife and noticed that my grandparents were married for eight years before having two kids. I guess invitro was a little different in the early 1940s.


Are you Russian by chance? The Russians settled entire villages of people into some of the Nordic countries, not sure if Sweden was one, and it might be possible that given the climate of the 1940s, the not so Swedish brothers decided it was time to migrate.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.

Good example of why mandatory paternity testing is a terrible idea. Would it be better for anyone to rip a family apart right after they have a new baby?


If everyone knew that there would be a mandatory paternity test then the wouldn't lie about it in the first place.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HOW IS BABBY FORMED
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You made a stink about it, grandma.  Now you get to tell grandpa, or I get to tell grandpa.   You shiat the bed, but I'm a decent person and am giving you a choice about how you want to clean up the mess.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: madgonad: This is a very normal discovery. When I did genetic testing I discovered that I had no swedish ancestry despite my maternal grandfather having both parents from Sweden. My cousin on my maternal side also tested and found the same result. Also found out we were half - cousins and a 'second cousin' on that side (our grandfathers were brothers) was unrelated.
My wife and noticed that my grandparents were married for eight years before having two kids. I guess invitro was a little different in the early 1940s.

Are you Russian by chance? The Russians settled entire villages of people into some of the Nordic countries, not sure if Sweden was one, and it might be possible that given the climate of the 1940s, the not so Swedish brothers decided it was time to migrate.


Nope. 100% British isles. Scottish, English, Irish, and a tiny bit of Welsh. ia thought I was about 25% Swedish.
Here is where it gets funny. My wife thought she was just German, Irish, and English. Nope! She has those but also ~20% Scottish and 13% Swedish. So while I'm not Swedish my kids are.
 
drinmonster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cheron: When my son was born the nurse said he was O+. Like an A-hole I said gee I'm A+ and my wife is A- I wonder how this happened. The nurse's face dropped so I pointed out that we both have close genetics relatives who are type O.

/Eye color at two months. It changes as in the first six to twelve months


There is nothing weird about two As producing a O. I am guessing the nurse has seen a few amateur  geneticists wig out before.

Getting an A from two Os would be a different story, of course.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Driedsponge: You can always go with a simple science-y answer to appease people:  "Green eyes are a recessive trait to brown and can hide in DNA for generations without showing up."

It doesn't even have to be correct (in this case, it is), it just has to 'sound' correct and people will usually shut up about it.  You just have to give them something a little more than 'weird genetics thing' that they can brush off.

Then behind closed doors, blackmail the hell out of the mother-in-law.

Or just say an even simpler truth: That those eyes could have come from any number of their ancestors, and they don't know much about anyone more distant than their great-grandparents.

How genetics work:

[Fark user image 425x429]


Given those are laid out on toilet paper, I'm assuming they're sugar-free.
 
groverpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do they know his "father" is not his father? Did they already have the "father"'s DNA profile?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DNA testing allowed my father to discover out that we had no Cherokee blood in us despite my great-grandmother always claiming we did. She didn't have any, my great-grandfather didn't have any, but - oh - one of her daughters (my dad's aunt) was 50% Cherokee. Hmmm.... no idea how that could have happened.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.


If he raised her, he is her father. fark this weird bullshiat of a sperm donor being a "real" father.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: DNA testing allowed my father to discover out that we had no Cherokee blood in us despite my great-grandmother always claiming we did. She didn't have any, my great-grandfather didn't have any, but - oh - one of her daughters (my dad's aunt) was 50% Cherokee. Hmmm.... no idea how that could have happened.


I think you misunderstood what your great-grandmother was trying to tell you.

All she said was that she had some Cherokee in her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

almostsane: He might not have been the sperm donor but he was her father.  IMHO.


Oh without a doubt. He was a good man. He turned me on to Chet Atkins being we both shared the same love for guitar playing.

He raised her best he could with love and support like most dad's should.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: HOW IS BABBY FORMED


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.


I have a thing for crazy women.   My oldest's mom was absolutely bat shiat.  She tells me she's knocked up about three months before I get transferred to the opposite coast.   I go, but keep in contact.   Then she flat out disappears.   For seven years.    When I finally found them, I flew out, picked up my daughter, brought her back to Washington with me, and raised her myself.   She's a fully formed, grown assed woman now and I am immensely proud of her.   What I didn't know was that during their disappearance, Crazy Mom told three other guys they were the elder Party's daddy, too.

Anyway, during high school, I got calls from all three of the other guys.  They each were seriously concerned about this kid they had out there and were wondering if, you know, they could be involved or something.   I genuinely felt bad for them, sorted them straight on the whole paternity thing, and commiserated with them on her crazy mom.   Elder Party was like "Yeah, mom is nuts," and shrugged the whole thing off.

/ CSB
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: DNA testing allowed my father to discover out that we had no Cherokee blood in us despite my great-grandmother always claiming we did. She didn't have any, my great-grandfather didn't have any, but - oh - one of her daughters (my dad's aunt) was 50% Cherokee. Hmmm.... no idea how that could have happened.


King of the Hill's Tale of Two Daddies
Youtube KAu-TGFF_sI
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groverpm: How do they know his "father" is not his father? Did they already have the "father"'s DNA profile?


I questioned this as well. If other members of father's family are in the database, you would know if you're related to father's family.

My dad never tested, but I am related to his relatives.
 
WyDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Mr. Tweedy: DNA testing allowed my father to discover out that we had no Cherokee blood in us despite my great-grandmother always claiming we did. She didn't have any, my great-grandfather didn't have any, but - oh - one of her daughters (my dad's aunt) was 50% Cherokee. Hmmm.... no idea how that could have happened.

I think you misunderstood what your great-grandmother was trying to tell you.

All she said was that she had some Cherokee in her.


Picture of possible donor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.


I mean, I dated nothing but surprise cheaters for like 20 years, so its really not that far-fetched.

I'd be more skeptical of some sappy tale of a mass outbreak of fidelity.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/5rIKIvZVj7M
 
WyDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: Mr. Tweedy: DNA testing allowed my father to discover out that we had no Cherokee blood in us despite my great-grandmother always claiming we did. She didn't have any, my great-grandfather didn't have any, but - oh - one of her daughters (my dad's aunt) was 50% Cherokee. Hmmm.... no idea how that could have happened.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KAu-TGFF_sI]


dammit. too slow
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: jso2897: Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.

I mean, I dated nothing but surprise cheaters for like 20 years, so its really not that far-fetched.

I'd be more skeptical of some sappy tale of a mass outbreak of fidelity.


Surprise cheaters?
As in pillow-talk: By the way, I'm married.
That kinda thing?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Elder Party was like "Yeah, mom is nuts," and shrugged the whole thing off.


Interesting.

My ex-wife's mom, was a bit looney. Like bat-sh*t crazy, looney. The original marriage didn't last very long but in the divorce settlement, her dad won custody, and without knowing, raised her like his own child. He re-married to a different woman and both of them raised her like a normal couple would. Nice loving household, no funny business.

I only met the real mom once. She wasn't playing with a full deck and was one toy short of a Happy Meal.

It explains a lot about my ex-wire.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, it might sound odd, it might sound corny
But here's some sex rhymes for those that are horny
For your boomin' granny with the boomin' system
Said, I love ya, won't leave ya, so you got to listen

Yeah I want you, boomin' granny
Said I need you, boomin' granny
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.


I had long suspected that we were part Jewish. Ever since the summer evening, as we were lying in the grass looking at the stars, some kids drove by on bicycles and shouted "Jews!" at us. (mid 1950s if you're trying to guess.)  Anyway, after my wife got hepped on genealogy, she had us both take ancestry.com's DNA test.

Their first analysis came back positive for Ashkenazic Jews. The small % would have put the Jewish contribution from the late 18th century, but since that was the time when Jewish assimilation in Germany was beginning, it was definitely possible. I was ecstatic since I was now part of The Club. Well, that didn't last past the 1st analysis. (ancestry.com updates their ethnic estimates from time to time.) Now, we're -- unsurprisingly -- English and German. As far as the eye can see. English and German. And 1% Swedish or Finnish. One great great great grandfather was named Anders Anderson. Or something like that. So, that might be my Swedish 1%.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: steklo: I've heard stories where people sign up for personal DNA testing, expecting to validate their heritages and then it turns out to be the complete opposite.

My ex-wife for example found out that her "father" wasn't really her father. Turns out her Mom had an affair with a different man who she didn't marry. However the man she did marry didn't know the child wasn't his and the Mom never said a word. He raised her thinking it was her daughter. She just found this out about a year ago.

I have a thing for crazy women.   My oldest's mom was absolutely bat shiat.  She tells me she's knocked up about three months before I get transferred to the opposite coast.   I go, but keep in contact.   Then she flat out disappears.   For seven years.    When I finally found them, I flew out, picked up my daughter, brought her back to Washington with me, and raised her myself.   She's a fully formed, grown assed woman now and I am immensely proud of her.   What I didn't know was that during their disappearance, Crazy Mom told three other guys they were the elder Party's daddy, too.

Anyway, during high school, I got calls from all three of the other guys.  They each were seriously concerned about this kid they had out there and were wondering if, you know, they could be involved or something.   I genuinely felt bad for them, sorted them straight on the whole paternity thing, and commiserated with them on her crazy mom.   Elder Party was like "Yeah, mom is nuts," and shrugged the whole thing off.

/ CSB


I guess shiat was crazy enough in that house that you could win custody and your daughter was happy to get on a plane with you even though you were basically a stranger?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know why so many people are bought into normalizing cheating/lying.
Let the truth come out and then everyone can make informed decisions.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: I don't know why so many people are bought into normalizing cheating/lying.
Let the truth come out and then everyone can make informed decisions.


I dunno.  I just think a child's life shouldn't be ruined because their mom f*cked up.
 
