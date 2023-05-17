 Skip to content
(US News) Green Bay, Wisconsin, is now the best place to live in the US. But you have to be a Packers fan
    Median, Cost of living, Emergency management, Natural disaster, U.S. News & World Report, Household, United States, Home  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wink/Wink
Yes I've been to Green Bay.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
R-Truth "Green Bay WHAT'S UP!!" Raw 02/07/11 (HD)
Youtube SnsbgTcy9MQ


Milwaukee! Milwaukee!  Milwaukee!  Milwaukee!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunstville Alabama?

hahahaha... oh my god... oh wow...
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K - Go Packers too, but mostly burn the Witch
Youtube Tjcy6G_GPGA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024:
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Never been. I have no opinion.

Huntsville, Alabama
Problem: It's in Alabama. But it's got actual rocket scientists.

Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
Problem: It's in a state where the GQP have gerrymandered themselves into a supermajority. I've been to Raleigh a few times. It's okay.

Boulder, Colorado
Never been. No opinion.

Sarasota, Florida
Naples, Florida
Problem: They are in Florida. And the population growth is leading to traffic and infrastructure problems. Climate change is going to fark these places hard. The Ringling Museum in Sarasota is worth a visit.

Portland, Maine
It was okay, but I don't know that I'd want to live there.

Charlotte, North Carolina
Same issues as Raleigh/Durham, plus more.growth and traffic. And the suburbs are now in South Carolina.

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Only been once, a couple of decades ago. It was beautiful, but I understand (partly) because of the Air Force Academy that it's a red area and lots of fundies.

Fayetteville, Arkansas
It's in Arkansas. The Governor was Trump's press secretary. Western Arkansas is in the Ozarks and has some beautiful scenery, but no.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, Alabama, North Carolina? LOL. No thanks.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, now.

But not six months from now!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fudge that.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather eat cat shiate with a knitting needle.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I went there once when I was a kid.
There was a Chuck E Cheese and a toy store at the mall.  It was great.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#4, 7, 9 are the only even remotely appealing choices, and even then you'd have to put up with hellish weather for half the year.

Everything else? Wayyyy too much derp in the local water supply, so those are non-starters.
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green Bay - Just another white trash Wisconsin city.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green Bay is #1 ... because Aaron Rodgers finally left.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where are the cheapest houses?  In places that see all women as livestock and all liberals as target practice!  And all the jobs are below minimum wage by design!"

Yeah no.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% no, including reading USSR Today.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that U.S. News & World Reports is no longer printed on paper, and cannot be used to line the bottom of a birdcage, exactly what use is there for it?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
U.S. News ranking.  The only thing that keeps that rag in the news cycle.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So number two is Huntsville Alabama?   Are they eating lead-based paint sausages at US News et al?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They have been consistently ranked as among the safest since the 1990s.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come for the Cheese Curds, stay because your car doors are frozen and the vehicle itself is encased within three feet of snow.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Steubenville snubbed again.
 
Anenu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In terms of environmental stability i get it, the Great Lakes area is fairly safe from many of the worst environmental problems and are fairly well insulated from the immediate effects of climate change. But for the rest of the list fark that, I'm not having that many republicans as neighbors and I like having access to all the amenities that a city can offer even if that means higher housing prices.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Simone Biles just moved to Green Bay. Now THAT'S some serious influence.
And don't come at me with that correlation causation BS.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They misspelled California
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: #4, 7, 9 are the only even remotely appealing choices, and even then you'd have to put up with hellish weather for half the year.

Everything else? Wayyyy too much derp in the local water supply, so those are non-starters.


Human's tend to become like the people they are around, so there's a threat way beyond annoyance here...
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can't trick me into shoveling snow out of my driveway.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't think so. Trumpers as far as the eye can see. Oh, they're Wisconsin polite about it, but it's still MAGA central.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure, and now it's gonna be flooded with new people, big companies building there, traffic jams....No thanks.
 
