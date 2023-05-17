 Skip to content
(BBC)   Things are touch-and-go at London's Vagina Museum   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not fair.  What about a penis museum?   And no, your mancave doesn't count.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there.
It's pretty slick.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: That's not fair.  What about a penis museum?   And no, your mancave doesn't count.


The Icelandic Phallological Museum

NSFW
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every single one of you read that headline as "London's Vagina Museum raises funds for new premises penises"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cythraul: That's not fair.  What about a penis museum?   And no, your mancave doesn't count.


"The Penis Museum" is what subby's mom calls her contacts list.
 
dracos31
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I want to see a vagina that belongs in a museum.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TOUCH & GO - Would You... 1998
Youtube Hn-KmLIt-AQ
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did TFG reach out to them?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was a close shave!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, vagina's closed.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Sorry folks, vagina's closed.


Mons outside should have told you
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hn-KmLIt-AQ]


Ecstasy, Passion & Pain - Touch & Go (New Mix) (Slayd5000)
Youtube 7c7ag9jJD0w
 
maudibjr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even the Oakland As attracts more people than this museum in 4 years.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not trying to make any jokes, perhaps they should be doing a traveling exhibition. One of my poorly thought out business plans was to lease mall spaces that we run novelty exhibitions through.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Even the Oakland As attracts more people than this museum in 4 years.


To be fair, that hole can hold more.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Even the Oakland As attracts more people than this museum in 4 years.


Yeah, but visitors were scoring more at the A's games.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how do you find it?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smells fishy
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tried to get in, but couldn't find the doorbell
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dracos31: I'm not sure I want to see a vagina that belongs in a museum.


Especially if it's from the Blue Period
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it IS a museum. If you touch stuff, they tell you to go.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The "Paige, NO!" exhibit was especially intriguing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

8 inches: Yeah, but how do you find it?


they went on a deep probe into the jungle. It was pretty hairy. They came out really spent.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be sure and see the little man in the boat exhibit.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Sorry folks, vagina's closed.


The statue of Georgia O'Keefe out front should have told you.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nowadays we don't need a museum or hall of fame for every little thing. Just virtualize the exhibits and throw it online. Fund it with ads for feminine products and walla, never have to move it again. Plus, everyone gets some edutainment from it, irregardless of where they live.
 
carkiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                         RIP
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Not trying to make any jokes, perhaps they should be doing a traveling exhibition. One of my poorly thought out business plans was to lease mall spaces that we run novelty exhibitions through.


this is a good idea.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

carkiller: [Fark user image image 244x180]
                         RIP


One of my favorites is "higher than giraffe pussy"

The Tiger Lillies - Vagina In The Sky
Youtube Lmafvl_uEXQ
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soliciting 85,000 pounds for a Vagina Museum? Sounds like it's a slow weekend for...

media.tenor.comView Full Size


YOUR MOM!
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Hall of Shame?
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brap: Soliciting 85,000 pounds for a Vagina Museum? Sounds like it's a slow weekend for...

[media.tenor.com image 638x478]

YOUR MOM!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Why are all these Trek characters dunking on subby's fat, promiscuous mama?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since it opened in 2019, the museum has seen more than 175,000 visitors.

Word gets around.

Slut.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A museum of old vaginas, wow. I... wonder if any old girlfriends are in there.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I am sitting on a museum piece?

I want to know what the heck is in this London museum but am afraid to google.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK, I definitely read that as "London's Vagina Museum raises funds for new penises".
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I appreciate the building design but I'm not sure I would have put Old West saloon doors in the main entrance...and why wouldn't the carpet match the curtains..?
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been following the Vagina Museum on Twitter for years. All jokes aside, they do good work educating about the vagina and various parts, and reducing taboos and stigmas around them in a healthy and safe environment.
 
