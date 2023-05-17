 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Oh, My What a beautiful altar. FOR ME TO POOP ON   (truecrimedaily.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, HAMILTON COUNTY, Altar, Workweek and weekend, Television, Hamilton County court records, Complaint, Laura Miniard, criminal complaint  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 11:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
starlost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She looks like she'd make a great bartender.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How is "desecration" a legal charge at all, never mind a felony? I can understand vandalism, trespassing, even a hate crime, but... "desecration?" It's a hospital chapel, as well - this may be a distraught person.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My money's on mental health crisis
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey at least she wiped.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So uncivilized- that's what the tithe basket is for...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't give Sinead O'Connor any ideas.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

starlost: [bing.com image 257x387] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's the "wiped my ass with the runner" detail that clinches it for me, personally. She was well and truly pissed at someone - God, or the hospital, or a friend/relative who sickened or died there - and made absolutely sure that her anger was known to all.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"faces a charge of desecration"

Fig 1. What our separation of church and state might look like.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Don't give Sinead O'Connor any ideas.


Nothing compares to poo.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: Officials did not disclose a motive.

Call it a hunch, but I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest possible motives:

1: She's batshiat crazy
2: She had to poop.
3: She's a performance artist and this is interpretation of late stage capitalism oppressing religious freedom.
4: A combination of maybe 1 and 2.
 
cleek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Miniard faces a charge of desecration. "

... sounds like one of those things i read about in news stories from theocratic hellholes and chuckle naively to myself "glad that doesn't happen here"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: How is "desecration" a legal charge at all, never mind a felony? I can understand vandalism, trespassing, even a hate crime, but... "desecration?" It's a hospital chapel, as well - this may be a distraught person.


Because that's what the crime is.  It's not necessarily religious in nature.  This is from the Ohio criminal code:

No person, without privilege to do so, shall purposely deface, damage, pollute, or otherwise physically mistreat any of the following:
(1) The flag of the United States or of this state;
(2) Any public monument;
(3) Any historical or commemorative marker, or any structure, Indian mound or earthwork, cemetery, thing, or site of great historical or archaeological interest;
(4) A place of worship, its furnishings, or religious artifacts or sacred texts within the place of worship or within the grounds upon which the place of worship is located;
(5) A work of art or museum piece;
(6) Any other object of reverence or sacred devotion.

Sounds like a pretty logical way to ward off douchebaggery and stigginit.
 
tnpir
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Officials did not disclose a motive.

How hard is it to say "meth"?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Laura Miniard, of Loveland,

Sounds like a hippie
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Holy shiate
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
R.i.p. runner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Officials did not disclose a motive."

Most likely trying to be edgy.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why did she use a runner? Does she not know how to use the three communion wafers?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: R.i.p. runner
[Fark user image image 265x190]


I can hear that song in my head.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: How is "desecration" a legal charge at all, never mind a felony? I can understand vandalism, trespassing, even a hate crime, but... "desecration?" It's a hospital chapel, as well - this may be a distraught person.


As much as I sorta resent my lasped upbringing, I really don't have the urge to do the morning
ritual ( you know, shave, shower and s#!t)  all over the altar at the old parish.

(building was demolished a while back)

Now, if she took a raw shiat all over my Vizio and PS5, yeah, felony desecration punishable by foot first wood chipping.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went to the Vatican about five years ago and totally took a dump. Well, it was in one of the public restrooms, but I still sh*t in the Vatican.
 
fat boy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The little fly flew by the door,
Then flew into the grocery store :
He shiat on the cheese, and shiat on the ham,
Then he wiped his feet on the grocery man.
When the grocery man saw what he had done,
He went and loaded his gattling-gun;
Then he chased that fly all over the place,
And tried to shoot him square in the face.
But the little fly was awfully slick:
He showed the grocery man a trick.
He flew all around the store, and then
Went over and shiat on the ham again.
And when he had finished his dirty work,
He went over and lit on the lady clerk;
And he climbed up her leg way past her knee,
And tickled her so she laughed with glee.
He fluttered so fast he made her sigh,
And she softly murmured, "Oh my , Oh my!"
Then she closed her legs and held her breath,
And poor little fly was smothered to death.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Must be poop season, because there's also Mr. Fecal Fetish
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On Saturday, May 13, Laura Miniard, of Loveland, entered the Good Samaritan Hospital chapel

Heh, it wasn't even a Christian hospital. It's like attacking a Sihk thinking they're Muslim, and could be considered an anti-Semitic attack.

But no motive was stated, so I'll go with plain old bigotry.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hey at least she wiped.


Oh, that's the take-away from this..?

Yes. I suppose you're correct.

Carry on.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the heck is wrong with people?
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tcd-images.akamaized.netView Full Size


Looks like she's pinching one off in that mugshot, too.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So much for my fantasy of doing the bride to be on the altar after saying I Do.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My money's on hate-filled lesbian.
 
aukie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And nothing of value was lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size


So edgy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

1funguy: neongoats: Hey at least she wiped.

Oh, that's the take-away from this..?

Yes. I suppose you're correct.

Carry on.


I can forgive a lot of shiat if the person is hygienic
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 255x370]


...and the whole "wiping her ass on the runner" thing isn't a turn-off, either. I like 'em angry at the world.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: FTA: Officials did not disclose a motive.

Call it a hunch, but ...


Probably more of a crouch or a straddle, I'm betting.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [tcd-images.akamaized.net image 825x464]

Looks like she's pinching one off in that mugshot, too.


My first thought was she had Keri Lake hair
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neongoats: 1funguy: neongoats: Hey at least she wiped.

Oh, that's the take-away from this..?

Yes. I suppose you're correct.

Carry on.

I can forgive a lot of shiat if the person is hygienic


"...a lot of shiat..."

Right?

Are we talking mounds? Or buckets? How much could she have actually got out...given her size and the fact there were witnesses...

Is it really a volume crime?

Sounds like some grey-haired man 2x her age may have inconvienced a bit, but jail-time upset?

It would have to be Olympic pool-size to get that worked up over. The mugshot alone prolly cost more than the entire offload of byproduct!

/ hope her defense lawyer is reading this
// and a couple art teachers
/// no one steps up as a xtian and offers her a couple tissues?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

1funguy: /// no one steps up as a xtian and offers her a couple tissues?


Too busy using them while watching...
 
AnyName
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: How is "desecration" a legal charge at all, never mind a felony? I can understand vandalism, trespassing, even a hate crime, but... "desecration?" It's a hospital chapel, as well - this may be a distraught person.



She should be "charged with with burglary, criminal trespassing, and three iterations of a hate crime"

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/uws-restaurant-pride-flag-defecator-arrested-police/ar-AA1b1j6t
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: FormlessOne: How is "desecration" a legal charge at all, never mind a felony? I can understand vandalism, trespassing, even a hate crime, but... "desecration?" It's a hospital chapel, as well - this may be a distraught person.

Because that's what the crime is.  It's not necessarily religious in nature.  This is from the Ohio criminal code:

No person, without privilege to do so, shall purposely deface, damage, pollute, or otherwise physically mistreat any of the following:
(1) The flag of the United States or of this state;
(2) Any public monument;
(3) Any historical or commemorative marker, or any structure, Indian mound or earthwork, cemetery, thing, or site of great historical or archaeological interest;
(4) A place of worship, its furnishings, or religious artifacts or sacred texts within the place of worship or within the grounds upon which the place of worship is located;
(5) A work of art or museum piece;
(6) Any other object of reverence or sacred devotion.

Sounds like a pretty logical way to ward off douchebaggery and stigginit.


That's a good way to make what would be a religious crime into a non-religious crime, at least nominally.  I approve.  The law seems well designed to avoid any separation of church and state issues by mentioning no religion specifically and covering non-religious items too.  I assume it turns what might be a misdemeanor charge of vandalism into a felony, and, going by the list, I can see such things as being worthy of additional protection.
 
lectos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, if you gotta go, you gotta go.  Jesus can clean it up with his buddies.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now I don't know for a fact why she did this, but given her photo, it certainly seems likely that she's a lesbian who hates the Catholic church for its views on sexuality and just might have suffered some kind of trauma at their hands, at least in her head. Now I'm not big on this religion or any other, but I find it easy to just ignore them. Taking a dump on the altar might be a wee bit radical.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.