(USA Today)   Mother is charged with child abuse and her fiancé with felony firearms possession after her second grader son brings an unloaded gun to school   (usatoday.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always load your gun, son. In case that Math teacher wants to give you sass.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't Take Your Guns to Town
Youtube CoxQWFtqaYM
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am left wondering where Soros is getting the money to pay all of these Antifa actors, and how many talent scouts must be on his payroll.   In fact, he really has to be paying entire families off.   But to what end?   It can't be to get people to stop buying guns because clearly people buy more guns as shootings increase.   So, as we approach the bottom of the rabbit hole, Soros and Antifa are teaming up to support the NRA and rabid Republican candidates and their supporters by secretly funding liberals and their Democratic candidates.

I am left with the only logical conclusion:  Soros runs both sides of the entire political structure of the country.  What other conclusion could possibly be reached?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This should happen every time a child ends up with a gun in their hands.   When we start enforcing what "responsible gun owners" don't actually do as points of law, maybe they'll catch on.

/ Narrator:  They won't catch on
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hopefully they get around to charging the kid with failing to load his ccw soon.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This should happen every time a child ends up with a gun in their hands if under the age of 10, and/or without strict supervision at a proper firing range.   When we start enforcing what "responsible gun owners" don't actually do as points of law, maybe they'll catch on.

/ Narrator:  They won't catch on


FTFY.

/also, agreed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
