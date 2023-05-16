 Skip to content
(Some Finn)   How Finland fights electronic perkele   (nationalobserver.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Finnish grammar foils pro-Russia trolls."

This is a small part of why Russia supports right-wing politicians that destroy education.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That only works if your populace can read and write it's own language. The american language is designed to only need a 4th grade education (internationaly kindergarten) and all Grammer and punctuation is completely optional.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "Finnish grammar foils pro-Russia trolls."

This is a small part of why Russia supports right-wing politicians that destroy education.


Uneducated, stupid people are much easier to fool into turning evil, this is true.

We are seeing it happen in real time over in the good ole US of A.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland
Youtube -RkvOuYCAcA
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the problem with promoting, "question everything", is that the trolls abuse that concept
as a part of their trolling. When all sources are "questionable" then no source is definitive.
This is why we have shat like Foax News, doing the "Just asking questions" thing.  Instead of
trying to nail down their own stories, they make stories of questioning others stories.
Manufacturing their own "news" on being contrary to everyone else . That strategy
plays well to the Red Vs. Blue team bullshat as well.. The "Stiggin it'" and "gotcha"  type of
"fact check" just cheerleaders the us vs. them idiocy. Meanwhile totally neglecting their own
obligations to keep their house in order ethically. Especially Foax who seems  to be  mostly
staffed by law school attendees and public affairs, or just loud mouthed barely High School graduates,
NOT ACTUAL JOURNALISTS...And that fits, since confrontation is what lawyers and public affairs people
deal with..Facts and figures don't matter, because it all gets smoothed over with words and argued down to semantics..
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boomtown Rats - Don't Believe What You Read Vinyl 1978
Youtube XeXgYyApvto
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This should be taught to everyone everywhere. Online news is rife with misinformation (Fark NOT excepted, many headlines are downright lies and distortions).

Challenge everything you read or see and try to independantly confirm it from multiple unbiased sources.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Education as the first line of defence


we're boned
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Education as the first line of defence


we're boned


FTFA:
"The Finns' ability to spot foreign influence also comes from the country's years-long integration of media literacy into its national educational system, a strategy experts say inoculates Finns against fake news."

"For the last five years, Finland has ranked first among 35 European countries in resilience against misinformation and disinformation "due to the quality of education, free media, and high trust among people," according to the Open Society Institute (OSI), a civil society-focused non-governmental organization. High-quality education teaching digital literacy and critical thinking is the "best all-round solution - [the] prerequisite for tackling the negative effects of fake news," the report's authors wrote."

"Finnish teachers, who must have a master's degree to teach, develop their own lesson plans and teaching methods. The system works because Finnish teachers are "highly valued and trusted in our society," Pekkala says."

Hmmmm....

It really does explain the all out assault against Education that the Republicans have been engaging in since the Invasion began, and why the Right Wing insists on controlling social media (And why Elon, who is a "Free speech absolutist", engages in more censorship NOW than at any point in Twitters history). They want an uneducated population without any critical thinking skills or long term memory.
 
aremmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If how they deal with bears is any indication, they'll be fine.

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017] #StandWithUkraine
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: The Finns' ability to spot foreign influence also comes from the country's years-long integration of media literacy into its national educational system...

Meanwhile here in the USA we're burning books and dumbing down curricula to avoid offending racists.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

