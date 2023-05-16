 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The F-15 is such an advanced plane that we can land it in a drainage canal. See? See?   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Fail, Air National Guard, 142nd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, United States Air Force, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base, Landing gear, Runway, Atmosphere of Earth  
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's not the F-15's fault.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Any landing you can walk swim away from...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 the fighter could hardly have ended up in a less dignified position.

It's an F-15; that's like saying a sewage pipe couldn't be in a shiattier place.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the new experimental amphibious version the marines are testing.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In the unlikely event of a water landing, life vests can be found under your seats...."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

olorin604: That's the new experimental amphibious version the marines are testing.


Not even Marines would fly F-15s.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hutchinson Kansas had a Navy base, no doubt due to its importance as a deep water port.

At some point they get the idea to paint an outline of a carrier on the ground and the end of the carrier was the major river at the end of the landing strip.   That river might have been named something like knee high to a squaw  or something like that to indicate just how formidable it was.   I have walked across it without getting my shoes wet.

The navy lost a few planes that went over the edge of their training carrier and fell into the drink.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rent Party: olorin604: That's the new experimental amphibious version the marines are testing.

Not even Marines would fly F-15s.


And those maniacs fly Harriers willingly
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Interestingly, the pilot chose not to eject from the F-15, or perhaps was unable to do so,

No shiat, depending on rules/policy one ejection can permanently ground a pilot. Pilots have been killed ejecting, and even successful it's an incredibly shocking experience that can/will cause injury.
 
