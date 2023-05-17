 Skip to content
(NPR)   Doctors and toxicologists call blueshiat on epidemic of cops claiming to be poisoned by trace amounts of fentanyl. Maybe it's just 'excited delirium'?   (npr.org) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's see the toxicology reports, blood or piss. I bet they show coke and steroids and no fentanyl... probably some White claw also, cuz there ain't no law when you on the claw
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And it won't matter how much people try to distribute the truth in this matter.  People will have irrational fears over fentanyl until they find something else to be afraid of, without cause.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, and here me out here, maybe the cops are lying their asses off. It wouldn't exactly be a first.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Experts say this heightened fear grew after the first fentanyl warnings were issued by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration half a decade ago.
In June 2017, Chuck Rosenberg, head of the DEA under Presidents Obama and Trump, appeared in a video urging cops to treat fentanyl as a major risk.
"Fentanyl is deadly," Rosenberg warned. "Exposure to an amount equivalent to a few grains of sand can kill you."
A few months later, however, toxicology researchers issued a report contradicting that assessment. They too could find no cases where officers had been poisoned by fentanyl.

So the "danger" was "identified" by the head of a law enforcement agency, not a toxicologist, and not based on actual science.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's panic attacks.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just like their dramatic and comical overreaction to marijuana.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't there be a lot of dead dealers from Fentanyl exposure if only a few grains can kill you?  Wouldn't the EPA want to treat a big Fentanyl stash like a massive toxic spill if it were that dangerous, with guys in respirator space suits?
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife had a c-section last month and was hooked to an epidural that was feeding her Fentanyl.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the Top Cop at DEA announced the sun will set in the west this evening, it would behoove us to set up video recording.

That's about where law enforcement has set the bar for our trust in them.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well who are going to believe?  The guys that spent years getting indoctrinated in liberal theology at "medical school" or the brave heroes that barely passed high-school?

I know what right thinking Americans will choose, every time.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

togaman2k: My wife had a c-section last month and was hooked to an epidural that was feeding her Fentanyl.


When my youngest was born, they gave my wife fentanyl, but they wouldn't give me any.

I was bummed.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the real cause is that police officer have severe mental health issues.
That does seem far more plausible.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

That's law enforcers for ya.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What you guys don't understand about our police, is it's a hard job. These brave boys are trying to protect our communities, and it's a hard job. And sometimes when you spend your entire day sitting in your prowler, it can mess with your back, since it's such a hard job. And you need to stay in top physical condition to do this hard job, so our police will sometimes go to doctors--special doctors who understand what a hard job police work is, and prescribe medicine to help with your back. And sometimes the job gets so hard, you need more medicine. But buying medicine on the internet is dangerous, since those pills have impurities because sellers don't realize what a hard job it is. And that's how they overdose of fentanyl.

*In all earnestness, people who do a lot of sitting and driving do indeed develop back problems. But I don't hear anyone talking about a conspiracy to poison bus drivers.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
F*ck pigs. Lying motherf*ckers.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Let's see the toxicology reports, blood or piss. I bet they show coke and steroids and no fentanyl... probably some White claw also, cuz there ain't no law when you on the claw


They peoblem is that they'll definitely show fentanyl and now they've got reasonable doubt when they fail their drug tests
 
NutWrench
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
from Snopes:
Why Excited Delirium Is Controversial
Excited delirium is controversial among medical professionals. It is recognized by ACEP. It is not recognized by the American Medical Association or the World Health Organization.
Most importantly, perhaps, excited delirium isn't recognized by the American Psychiatric Association. And while delirium is a well-defined psychiatric disorder, excited delirium isn't listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the reference manual that medical professionals consult for psychiatric disorders.
"Excited delirium does not map onto any clearly recognized medical syndrome," Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, director of the Center for Research on Ethical, Legal and Social Implications of Psychiatric, Neurologic & Behavioral Genetics in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, told Snopes in a phone interview.

The first use of the phrase "excited delirium" dates back to 1849. Not exactly medicine's finest hour. "Excited Delirium" belongs in the same BS category as "female hysteria", "lunacy" and "the vapors."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also the only way to do fentanyl with heat is with foil, a straw and a lighter. Otherwise the fentanyl gets destroyed. Fentanyl laced weed is complete bullshiat.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got sent to the emergency room just rolling a joint of fentanyl.

You can't be too careful.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What you guys don't understand about our police, it's such a hard job. And you need to stay in top physical condition to do this hard job,


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh huh. Tell me you're not a pig or boot licker without telling me you're a pig or boot licker.
Unless you were being sarcastic.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Fabric_Man: What you guys don't understand about our police, it's such a hard job. And you need to stay in top physical condition to do this hard job,

[Fark user image image 183x275]

[Fark user image image 183x275]

[Fark user image image 210x240]

Uh huh. Tell me you're not a pig or boot licker without telling me you're a pig or boot licker.
Unless you were being sarcastic.


It wasn't that long a post.  You could have read it all.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NutWrench: from Snopes:
Why Excited Delirium Is Controversial
Excited delirium is controversial among medical professionals. It is recognized by ACEP. It is not recognized by the American Medical Association or the World Health Organization.
Most importantly, perhaps, excited delirium isn't recognized by the American Psychiatric Association. And while delirium is a well-defined psychiatric disorder, excited delirium isn't listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the reference manual that medical professionals consult for psychiatric disorders.
"Excited delirium does not map onto any clearly recognized medical syndrome," Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, director of the Center for Research on Ethical, Legal and Social Implications of Psychiatric, Neurologic & Behavioral Genetics in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, told Snopes in a phone interview.

The first use of the phrase "excited delirium" dates back to 1849. Not exactly medicine's finest hour. "Excited Delirium" belongs in the same BS category as "female hysteria", "lunacy" and "the vapors."


Wasn't hysteria the one they prescribed masturbation to treat?  I think we need to bring that back.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just constant low level alcohol poisoning and exhaustion from constant spousal abuse.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A mental health issue is an interesting possibility. But I'm going to continue assuming it's mostly cops skimming drugs and trying to explain failed drug tests.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It provides a kind of deniability for drug using cops when their drug screen incriminates them.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Wasn't hysteria the one they prescribed masturbation to treat?  I think we need to bring that back.


I went to my doctor the other day and he told me I needed to stop masturbating. When I asked him "Why?"
He said, "Because I'm trying to examine you."
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many of these supposed overdoses are from them getting curious and trying it?

How many from some dickhead thinking old cop shows are real and sticking a knife into a package and tasting it so he can exclaim "That's Mexican white!"
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't care what the docs say, I don't like the idea of being prescribed addictive painkillers. I can see myself getting hooked way too easily.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
