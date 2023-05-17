 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pygmy hippo v. antelope, who you got? Also, anybody have a good antelope recipe?   (mlive.com) divider line
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I prefer to cook antelope like mutton or lamb. It can be strongly gamey if not bled well or if it is overaged. You can soak in milk overnight, then roast with a rub of your choice, no need to go heavy on the salt and about 1/4cup of liquid per 2lbs(I use around 1 cup of amber lager with a splash of red wine or sherry) poured over and in the pan. I use sage, white pepper, salt, ms dash, and a pinch of paprika in the rub. Roast for about an hour ish per five pounds. For me it's on the smoker in a roasting pan uncovered for an hour and some change @350f, using a ladle to dip and pour the liquid over about every 20 mins. Then drop to around 285f for another 40 mins, covered. I do salt potatoes or a simple starch as a side with a leafy salad with white raisins and chopped nuts.
 
