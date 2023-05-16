 Skip to content
A one-year-old feels the glory of Merica from a four-year-old
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun addiction will eventually solve itself one way or another.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1-year-old should've been given a gun to defend him/herself.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is a good toddler with a gun to stop the bad toddler with a gun?

And will mom/dad/etc  face child endangerment charges for leaving the gun in an extremely unprotected state?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to say this doesn't happen. But do we trust BNO news?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point and laugh.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Not to say this doesn't happen. But do we trust BNO news?


It's happened before, so even if this didn't happen, it is still going to happen again in the future.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Not to say this doesn't happen. But do we trust BNO news?


It happened.

The victim will survive.

https://abc13.com/harris-county-crime-child-shot-1-year-old-wounded-by-sibling-who-found-gun/13256684/
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Gubbo: Not to say this doesn't happen. But do we trust BNO news?

It happened.

The victim will survive.

https://abc13.com/harris-county-crime-child-shot-1-year-old-wounded-by-sibling-who-found-gun/13256684/


That would make a much better source, thank you
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible, stupid adults.  Make them pick whether they want to keep the guns or the kids, and if they choose "guns", they get neither.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: The victim will survive.


thetreecareguide.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a horrible tragedy that doubtlessly only could have been prevented by further loosening gun restrictions and lowering taxes for the wealthy and large businesses.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the kid survives relatively unscathed so he can spend the rest of his life lording it over his brother.

Little brother: Go get me a Pepsi.
Big brother: Get it yourself.
Little brother: Need I remind you of the time you SHOT A BABY AND THAT BABY WAS ME???
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when guns are insecure. They encourage kids to shoot others to try and look cool to the more secure guns.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Point and laugh.


Point and shoot. It's very easy. Even a toddler can do it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One year old isn't dead, so is he really feeling the full glory? I feel like he only got a taste.
 
