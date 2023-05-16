 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Trapped on Mount St. Helens by volcanic debris flow. This is not a repeat from 1980   (weather.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no.  Who could have possibly foreseen snow melt during a heat wave?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father, in one of the most insane baller moves of the 1980's, drove my entire family up the side of Mt. St. Helen's in the summer of 1984 in one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


At that point they hadn't even paved the road all the way up to the crater summit, and the farther up you went, the narrower the road got, until the last 6 miles or so were single lane and if another car was coming down you had to back up to find a place to let them move past you. No guardrails. No place to stop. And for the mechanics or engineers amongst you - that entire van was just a goddamn Toyota Corolla (RWD) with a minivan body resting precariously on top of the frame.

When you make a 40-mile switchback drive up the side of a barren, volcanic mountain with four kids under the age of 11 in a hotbox (because it didn't have enough power with the AC on) - the four kids did what kids do: we puked. Repeatedly. I still remember my mother screaming at my dad from the back bench seat something about his bad time in Vietnam didn't give him the right to abuse everyone around him.

But you know what? Once we reached the top, it was farking amazing. Even as a kid I knew it was amazing. You could see for miles and it was nothing but dead trees and ash all around. There was an overlook hastily built for Spirit lake and it was full of dead trees and ash. iat looked like the moon. Then a few thousand feet down, there was a green line, and the life line began again. I still check it out on satellite pictures to see how much it has changed.

I understand it's WAY better to visit now, but if you have the chance, you should go. I'd put it on one of the top ten places to visit on earth. Don't take a 1984 Toyota Van.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First of all, bud, it's KING COUNTY.

And of course, there were several weather warnings the past couple days about  high elevation flash floods like this happening but do we heed public announcements anymore?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn. I was hoping to get to there soon. Maybe do the caves on the other side instead. Glad everyone got out okay.

The caves are cool, but the blast zone is otherworldly.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My (now) wife and I visited in the summer of 1985.  The weirdest part was driving through all that northern pine forest and then, suddenly, when you come over a ridge, all the trees are down.  Every tree is lying on the ground in the same direction.  As we passed what was left of Spirit Lake there weren't even downed trees, just chunks of volcanic ash.  There was a little visitor view point located some miles from the crater; just a barren spot with some benches and, as I recall some plexiglass panels to protect visitors from the flying dust, and a ranger to speak about what laid before us.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The cool thing, though, was that were already flowers and small plants pushing up through the volcanic ash.  I'm sure it looks far different today.

/ Life, finds a way.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I don't know where I'm a gonna when that volcano blows."  That was in standard rotation for every bar band that summer.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds interesting but just don't care enough to sit thru a 30-second ad.

/used to live in The Couve
//been to MSH a few times
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Actually is a repeat from 1980. Not fresh debris.
 
