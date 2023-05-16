 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Girl missing for six years found alive after being recognized from Unsolved Mysteries. She's described as looking like Sasquatch with grey alien eyes and dressed like DB Cooper   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Camping, Child abduction, Kidnapping, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kayla Unbehaun, Nonprofit organization, Law enforcement agency, Unsolved Mysteries  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 11:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.


It happens more than you'd think.  A biological parent decides to run off with one of their kids even though they've lost custody
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Unsolved Mysteries was still on the air six years ago?
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article had more quote citations than my master's thesis.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.

It happens more than you'd think.  A biological parent decides to run off with one of their kids even though they've lost custody


Is there something you'd like to share with the rest of us?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention they found her in a lake in Scotland.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.

It happens more than you'd think.  A biological parent decides to run off with one of their kids even though they've lost custody


Dad?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brianmidkiff2: That article had more quote citations than my master's thesis.


U of Phoenix grad eh??
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Wait, Unsolved Mysteries was still on the air six years ago?


The article mentioned it was on Netflix, so presumably it's a reboot / continuation / etc, not the "original".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unsolved_Mysteries#Broadcast_history

So same basic show / premise / folks(?), but:

NBC (1987-1997)
CBS (1997-1999)
Lifetime (2001-2002)
Spike (2008-2010)
Netflix (2020-present)
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Neondistraction: AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.

It happens more than you'd think.  A biological parent decides to run off with one of their kids even though they've lost custody

Is there something you'd like to share with the rest of us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Not to mention they found her in a lake in Scotland.


A strange man in a trenchcoat was lurking ominously near the shore saying "Maybe you too can help solve a mystery."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tkil: Spartapuss: Wait, Unsolved Mysteries was still on the air six years ago?

The article mentioned it was on Netflix, so presumably it's a reboot / continuation / etc, not the "original".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unsolved_Mysteries#Broadcast_history

So same basic show / premise / folks(?), but:

NBC (1987-1997)
CBS (1997-1999)
Lifetime (2001-2002)
Spike (2008-2010)
Netflix (2020-present)


I'm thinking that the girl picture was briefly shown in one of the missing children episodes.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Custodial kidnapping, meh, they're always found alive if they're with mom.  She likely was never in any danger, and probably happier with her mom anyway, most kids are.  Her photo is like a cliche of "What does a happy, healthy ,american teen girl look like?"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.

It happens more than you'd think.  A biological parent decides to run off with one of their kids even though they've lost custody


Something similar happened to me. It took me 2 years to get her back, and years of therapy afterwards. Men don't have a lot of rights or people don't take them seriously in situations like this

I wish them lots of luck.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.


So, the last statistics I know of went something like this:

Of 750,000 missing children in (I believe the year was 1997 or 1999):
350,000 were runaways or throwaways.
200,000 were non-custodial parent kidnappings.
150,000 were non-parental family kidnappings (by grandparents, aunts, things like that)
-----------
700,000

Of the remaining 50,000 missing kids, the greater majority were non-stranger non-family kidnappings--things like babysitters, neighbors, teachers; or the kidnapping was in furtherance of another crime (a legal situation in which the "kidnapping" involved the child being "asported" into a different place like the back of a car during a rape).

Anyway, as you see, most kids who are missing are a) not kidnapped by weird psychos for rape/murder/cannibalism and b) are usually kidnapped by people who want to keep them and usually do for a very long time. A lot of these kids will grow up and never even know they had other parents who were missing them their whole lives.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Custodial kidnapping, meh, they're always found alive if they're with mom.  She likely was never in any danger, and probably happier with her mom anyway, most kids are.  Her photo is like a cliche of "What does a happy, healthy ,american teen girl look like?"


Generally there's a reason when the mom has no custody: drugs, neglect, abuse, perpetually drunk, or generally unfit to be a parent.

Just because some people are to narcissistic to abide by judge's orders doesn't make them good parents.

Also, the photo is from what she looked like when she went missing from her father's custody, NOT what the kid looks like today.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I expect this will be a massive mind-fark for the girl even if she was living a fairly normal life.  Hopefully she'll get the counseling she will undoubtedly require.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: AlgaeRancher: This article is concerning I am wondering why this happened like this.

Thank you subby for the fun visual, I am pretty sure I had a blind date with that lady or a close relative back in college.

So, the last statistics I know of went something like this:

Of 750,000 missing children in (I believe the year was 1997 or 1999):
350,000 were runaways or throwaways.
200,000 were non-custodial parent kidnappings.
150,000 were non-parental family kidnappings (by grandparents, aunts, things like that)
-----------
700,000

Of the remaining 50,000 missing kids, the greater majority were non-stranger non-family kidnappings--things like babysitters, neighbors, teachers; or the kidnapping was in furtherance of another crime (a legal situation in which the "kidnapping" involved the child being "asported" into a different place like the back of a car during a rape).

Anyway, as you see, most kids who are missing are a) not kidnapped by weird psychos for rape/murder/cannibalism and b) are usually kidnapped by people who want to keep them and usually do for a very long time. A lot of these kids will grow up and never even know they had other parents who were missing them their whole lives.


You're not wrong, but the 350k runaways are a huge victim pool for a number of types of predator.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.