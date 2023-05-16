 Skip to content
(SFist)   Elizabeth Holmes's lawyers use the Time Stone to get her yet another prison delay   (sfist.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Though will she really end up serving all of that? Half of that?

There's no more parole in the federal prison system, but she might get let out early for supervised release. Still, she's going to do a chunk of time. She stole money from the wrong people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not long from now:

"Your honor, my client would already have been released if she had reported to prison on time but was ordered not to by the court. I request the court give her credit for that and put her on supervised release immediately. It's the only fair way to see justice served."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is she going to keep getting preggo over and over again to avoid going to jail?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not how she looks, that troubles me so.
It is how she sees.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is she going to keep getting preggo over and over again to avoid going to jail?


Why can't I hold all these children?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

She used "The Voice" didn't she?
 
