(Yahoo)   Ric Romero ready headline: Rasheem Carter was found decapitated in Miss. woods. His family believes he was murdered   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Law, Bone, Rib, Rasheem Carter, Animal, Police, United States, Carter's family  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had this argument back when he was first found, and I doubt we're going to solve it now unless someone confesses or there's another trail camera with his demise recorded on it. They didn't find his remains until a month after he died.

They should bring in a forensics person from the FBI just to put the whole thing to bed. Absent any obvious human tool markings on the bones they do have, then animals were probably responsible for the dismemberment. Nature is brutal. They'll probably never figure out what killed him unless they luck out with a bullet hole in his skull, and it sounds like they weren't that lucky.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His head just did that by itself.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Suddenly had an idea for a Sci-Fi murder mystery;

Your body is found, dead in the woods; which one of you are/were the evil clone?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I told him to go to the police station because I felt in my heart they would serve and protect like they are obligated to do,"

Oh wait, you're serious, let me cry even harder.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, people cut their own heads off all the time. I cut my own head off yesterday, and my headless torso is still here tapping away on Fark.
.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So does a human run around for a while after, ya know?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "I told him to go to the police station because I felt in my heart they would serve and protect like they are obligated to do,"

Oh wait, you're serious, let me cry even harder.


The Black community should set up a designated Black house, where people in fear can at least wait for a ride. Different houses on different days, so one family isn't handling the entire burden.

Or something like the Black version of the Guardian Angels, where you make a call and several people will wait with you, somewhere public.

Seems like it would be fairly easy to set up a website or code an app that allows someone to get in touch with others who will have their back.

Yes, animals can disperse the bones of a corpse, and it takes only a few days for that to happen. TFA mentioned locating additional bones, but they didn't say if the subsequent finds were in the same general location as the original find.

It's possible he was having a mental health issue that involved significant paranoia, but that doesn't mean Whitey didn't kill him.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Oh, people cut their own heads off all the time. I cut my own head off yesterday, and my headless torso is still here tapping away on Fark.
.


You could be practicing law somewhere.

/I bet he went to the cops, and one of the cops called their buddies "hey, the n-word you're looking for just walked in"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: His head just did that by itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: The Black community should set up a designated Black house, where people in fear can at least wait for a ride. Different houses on different days, so one family isn't handling the entire burden.

Or something like the Black version of the Guardian Angels, where you make a call and several people will wait with you, somewhere public.


[race] murder victims are overwhelmingly killed by [same race] killers and that's a fact.

In other news, the Guardian Angels are the bullied middle schoolers that can't become the cops they always wanted to be and their founder faked a bunch of crimes they "rescued" people from for publicity.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indy_kid: mcmnky: "I told him to go to the police station because I felt in my heart they would serve and protect like they are obligated to do,"

Oh wait, you're serious, let me cry even harder.

The Black community should set up a designated Black house, where people in fear can at least wait for a ride. Different houses on different days, so one family isn't handling the entire burden.

Or something like the Black version of the Guardian Angels, where you make a call and several people will wait with you, somewhere public.

Seems like it would be fairly easy to set up a website or code an app that allows someone to get in touch with others who will have their back.

Yes, animals can disperse the bones of a corpse, and it takes only a few days for that to happen. TFA mentioned locating additional bones, but they didn't say if the subsequent finds were in the same general location as the original find.

It's possible he was having a mental health issue that involved significant paranoia, but that doesn't mean Whitey didn't kill him.


If you set up a place specifically for black people to feel safe in Mississippi, white people in Mississippi will make sure it's not safe for long.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His shirt was off because it was a particularly hot day.

I'm going with Predator.
 
