(CNN)

Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I told you not to piss her off
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I understand a toddler probably drowning, but had to read the article to understand why the rest died.

FTA:
"A toddler has died after a boat ferrying more than 30 villagers across the Shire River in Malawi's Nsanje district was attacked by a hippo, causing it to overturn, authorities said.

A police spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma, said the incident happened early Monday and 23 of the boat's 37 passengers were missing and feared dead in the water, which is infested with crocodiles and hippos.

"Well-wishers managed to rescue 13 people while 23 others went missing and the dead body of the toddler has been found," Zalakoma said in a statement Monday, adding that the deceased child was only one-year-old"

I love how the whole first paragraph starts with "a toddler has died" then goes onto "and yeah, 23 other people".
Why even say "ferrying more than 30 people" if in the next paragraph you're going to say "37 people"?!
And last but definitely not least, "well-wishers rescued 13 people".
See?? Hopes and prayers work!!

/99% chance that it's written by AI
//stupid Chicken Noodle Network
///also, imagine a boat carrying 37 people was flipped by a hippo. Damn. Oh, and the river was croc infested, not just hippos.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I understand a toddler probably drowning, but had to read the article to understand why the rest died.


"Hippo" is a sufficient explanation.
gifbin.comView Full Size
 
davethepirate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why people need to visit Disneyland to understand the danger!!!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hippos and crocs are the true tag teams of this world. WWE is a joke.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel very sorry for those people and their families, but I gotta say, I sure am glad I don't live in a place where I have to worry aboit hippo attacks.
 
