(NPR)   Old and busted: Booty Girls heating up Atlanta. New Hotness: Boot Girls heating up Atlanta   (npr.org) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Read that as Buckethead, oh well.
Buckethead - One of the best, most emotional versions of Soothsayer Live @ Gothic 9-28-2012
Youtube dyQJH615KwA
music to remove boots by
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Csb,
A friend of mine had his welding truck booted. We were staying in a work camp and he hated the food. So one evening he and his apprentice went into town for a decent meal.
He says he paid for two hours parking and got back ten minutes late. His truck was already booted. The private parking enforcement guy was just leaving the lot so he flagged him down and asked him to remove it. The guy wanted $200, my buddy was incredulous.
"I was f*ckin ten minutes late!"He said.
"See you tomorrow." Said the asshole. And then he drove off.

So he goes back to his truck, unreels his oxy-acetylene hoses and cut the f*ckin thing off. Then, as they're driving out of the parking lot a guy stops him and asks him to remove the boot on his car. Soo, he cut that one off too.
The stranger ended up giving him half a gram of blow for his trouble.
He never took his truck into town after that sh*tshow. And the stranger made a LOT of money off of us just from gifting that half gram... *sniff*
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
