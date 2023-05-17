 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Turtle going below speed limit causes multi vehicle crash   (fox13news.com) divider line
10 Comments
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mario unavailable for comment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Did it have a blue shell?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the dumbasses tailgating and not paying attention caused the crash.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A reptile dysfunction?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A reptile dysfunction?


If your reptile hits 4mph or greater consult a doctor immediately

/and stop giving it meth
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Turtle on a treadmill
Youtube JoiZTGVFRo8
 
ukexpat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who let McConnell out on his own again?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Sounds like the dumbasses tailgating and not paying attention caused the crash.


Came here to say that the crash was probably caused by mobile phone usage, not the turtle.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looks like Yertle's been a naughty boy.
 
