 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   For everyone's safety, do not leave your bag of guns in your unlocked car. Make sure that you bring the bag in your school and leave the two illegal guns on a random table. That will be much safer   (fox9.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with an auto sear is automatically a dipshiat
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well at lest he got a 9 in math studies....

but obviously he flunked social studies...
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss something? Who was this random  19 year old?
He has a car so crummy it doesn't lock, so he carts around two loaded guns and leaves them lying around elementary school kids? Wtf is going on at this "school?"
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pixter: Did I miss something? Who was this random  19 year old?
He has a car so crummy it doesn't lock, so he carts around two loaded guns and leaves them lying around elementary school kids? Wtf is going on at this "school?"


Probably an aide or assistant or something. Schools hire people (often at low pay) to do things like help kids with reading or math because it's a labor-intensive thing, the teachers themselves are loaded down with paperwork and they don't want to hire enough teachers or actual specialists to help out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Bag" of guns? Is that what one usually transports guns in, a "bag"?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.