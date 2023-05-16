 Skip to content
(Twitter)   NY to deploy jets to fight sharks   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*snapping intensifies*
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mambo!
 
powtard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sharks are always there.  This is just another way for ny to dominate its people.  Feel safe sheeple, the government is here to protect you ( while we filter your money through our special interests)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powtard: Sharks are always there.  This is just another way for ny to dominate its people.  Feel safe sheeple, the government is here to protect you ( while we filter your money through our special interests)


Look at this shill for Big Shark.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't wait for all the bikini footage to eventually get leaked.

"Ummm they followed that lady for 2 hours because her bikinin was red and sharks hate the color red so if she umm got in the water we would of ummm had to increase the shark attack threat at least three fold"
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This won't work, sharks dig chicks with big bouffants.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We're bein' cobras!"

Cobras & Panthers - SNL
Youtube qNzNeGw8Fmo
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thehockeynews.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

powtard: Sharks are always there.  This is just another way for ny to dominate its people.  Feel safe sheeple, the government is here to protect you ( while we filter your money through our special interests)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
George Chakiris inconsolable.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [thehockeynews.com image 620x349]


Sharks In 6!
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it means more Rita Moreno I'm good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is absolutely NO WAY that these drones will be misused to photograph unsuspecting beach-going sunbathers, right?
 
