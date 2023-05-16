 Skip to content
(Lex 18)   Teacher suspended for allowing students to do presentations on historical figures in costume, like Nathan Bedford Forrest, first KKK Grand Wizard. Good thing no one choose Osama bin Laden, Hitler   (lex18.com) divider line
27
    Ku Klux Klan, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Teacher, Racism, History, Grand Wizard, Education, Middle school  
•       •       •

27 Comments
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, when I was a baby, Momma named me after the great Civil War hero, General Nathan Bedford Forrest.... And, what he did was, he started up this club called the Ku Klux Klan. They'd all dress up in their robes and their bedsheets and act like a bunch of ghosts or spooks or something. They'd even put bedsheets on their horses and ride around. And anyway, that's how I got my name, Forrest Gump. Momma said that the Forrest part was to remind me that sometimes we all do things that, well, just don't make no sense.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd like to know a little bit more about the parameters of this project. Was there a list of possible figures from history that students had to choose from? Or was it literally, "choose anybody from any time in history?" And what, exactly, was the point of dressing up, beyond separating students into groups where some have parents and resources that permit the obtaining/assembling of good costumes, and others just have to throw together whatever they find in closets?

If this was a project in which the period of time being covered was the period of time in which Nathan Bedford Forrest was a living person, and the events being studied were events around his life or areas his life intersected, I have a hard time seeing why this presents any issues at all, particularly seeing as how the teacher did intervene when the kid showed up wearing the costume in school and said he could wear it during the presentation only and she'd keep it the rest of the day. But if this was "pick anybody from any time," then not only was that a very lazy and somewhat stupid, pointless assignment, but the kid clearly picked who he picked with deliberate intent.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kar98
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well to be faaaair, Nathan Bedford Forrest is also the guy who dissolved the O.G. Klan, saying you know what, you guys are just being dicks now.
 
olorin604
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Lots of monuments should be removed because they celebrate traitors.

That one needs to go because no one should be subjected to that kind of nightmare.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or Obama in a tan suit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x318]


That statue is a lot funnier when you learn that Nathan Bedford Forrest suffered from explosive diarrhea.

The horse looks so concerned...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd like to know a little bit more about the parameters of this project. Was there a list of possible figures from history that students had to choose from? Or was it literally, "choose anybody from any time in history?" And what, exactly, was the point of dressing up, beyond separating students into groups where some have parents and resources that permit the obtaining/assembling of good costumes, and others just have to throw together whatever they find in closets?

If this was a project in which the period of time being covered was the period of time in which Nathan Bedford Forrest was a living person, and the events being studied were events around his life or areas his life intersected, I have a hard time seeing why this presents any issues at all, particularly seeing as how the teacher did intervene when the kid showed up wearing the costume in school and said he could wear it during the presentation only and she'd keep it the rest of the day. But if this was "pick anybody from any time," then not only was that a very lazy and somewhat stupid, pointless assignment, but the kid clearly picked who he picked with deliberate intent.


I would be Lenny Bruce!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean ... depending on the requirements of the assignment (the article, typically, isn't really clear), seems like this is a great opportunity for a student to dress as John Brown or William T. Sherman.

Weird how when southerners get all dressed up to supposedly observe the glorious history of the Civil War, they almost never want to portray either of those two heroes, one of whom actually died for his beliefs and the other one of which ended the war that killed more Americans than all the others combined. (We won't mention all the dead Native Americans he was responsible for.)
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back when I was in school, they used to allow us to dress up for Halloween.

My freshman year, someone decided it would be funny to come dressed as a KKK member and considering the source, it wasn't surprising. A group of Seniors decided to drag him outside and "relieve him" of said costume. The fact that he came to school the next day with a few bruises and one hell of a black eye was just coincidental *wink wink*

Needless to say, we weren't allowed to dress up for Halloween the rest of my time in school. In all honesty, I think they still don't allow them to dress up but don't quote me.

And none of the seniors got in trouble because no one saw a thing.....
 
ssaoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forrest is dead.  It wasn't a klan outfit, it was a ghost outfit.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At the bottom of TFA: "There's no reason to be offended by it," Clark said. "You can't be mad over a school assignment that teaches history, you have to learn history to make sure you don't redo it."

I'd actually like to know at this point what his presentation consisted of. Because that statement isn't wrong. He went through the process of asking permission first to do it. I have a feeling it isn't what the knee jerk reactors are complaining about. Better to know the whole story to reflect on it.
 
Vern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.


In 8th grade we had a "Forum of Famous Faces" history assignment, where we all got to choose any person from history, research them, and give a presentation dressed up as that character. And I chose Jack the Ripper.

And that was a hard one to get them to approve, but I was just really interested in finding out who he was, it was a historical cold case, and I wanted to learn more about him. And of course I was a little morbid, but I explained my rational to my history teacher, and then I talked to her and the principal about it, and they let me do it.

I came dressed up in boots, a "Ghost Face" Halloween costume, and a cheap rubber derby, with a rubber knife in a sash. Anyway, I did a shiatload of research on Jack the Ripper, but this was 1999, and we didn't have Wikipedia, and most online information I could find was dubious at best, and the local library which I frequented often didn't have much information either.

My best friend decided to go as Boris Yeltsin. And he didn't wash his hair that morning, he wore sweatpants, a wife-beater with a pillow stuck under it, and they allowed him to carry an empty bottle while he gave his presentation. He did pretty well too.

Ahh, the pre-2000's.
 
gbv23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why not Harvey Milk, or Stonewall?

Just fine in New Jersey

/ NJ has mandatory courses on Gender Expression and Queer History

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.


this is one of those threads where we reinvent Infinite Hitler, isn't it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: LrdPhoenix: Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.

[Fark user image 259x194]


Pretty much, except I had a more appropriate tan/khaki sort of suit jacket which was, I think, my grandfather's.  And, unlike I'm sure Cartman did, certainly wasn't extolling his virtues.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vern: LrdPhoenix: Maybe I shouldn't mention this, but in 7th grade I did a report on Hitler.
In costume.
With mustache.
And armband.

In 8th grade we had a "Forum of Famous Faces" history assignment, where we all got to choose any person from history, research them, and give a presentation dressed up as that character. And I chose Jack the Ripper.

And that was a hard one to get them to approve, but I was just really interested in finding out who he was, it was a historical cold case, and I wanted to learn more about him. And of course I was a little morbid, but I explained my rational to my history teacher, and then I talked to her and the principal about it, and they let me do it.

I came dressed up in boots, a "Ghost Face" Halloween costume, and a cheap rubber derby, with a rubber knife in a sash. Anyway, I did a shiatload of research on Jack the Ripper, but this was 1999, and we didn't have Wikipedia, and most online information I could find was dubious at best, and the local library which I frequented often didn't have much information either.

My best friend decided to go as Boris Yeltsin. And he didn't wash his hair that morning, he wore sweatpants, a wife-beater with a pillow stuck under it, and they allowed him to carry an empty bottle while he gave his presentation. He did pretty well too.

Ahh, the pre-2000's.


San Dimas High School Football rules!!!
 
Kar98
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 226x223]


earthlymission.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I get the  feeling that Jaxson Clark is an edgy little asshole who absolutely was trying to stir shiat, particularly as he felt the desire to wear a KKK costume all day, but was thankfully relieved of that notion by a teacher with a brain.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1. What a country where students can't discuss sexual orientation (even though it's very relevant in adolescence), can't say anything that might let a white kid know that some of their ancestors were massive dicks (I'm of Norman decent and I fully admit my ancestors did sh*tty things), and christians demand the right to shove their religious doctrine down other's throats, but a teacher thinks it's A-OK for a student to dress up in a KKK robe because "it's history".

2. Jaxson Clark, a Southern Middle School eighth grader who spoke to LEX18 with his mother's permission, said he was in the class Friday where the student wearing the Ku Klux Klan costume gave a presentation. He sees no reason for his teacher to be in trouble.

Oh, STFU. You're 13, you don't know fu*k all about anything and you're entire life's experience wouldn't fill a thimble. You're parroting your parent's talking points and you're too young and obtuse to see they're using you. Come back in 20 years when you have some perspective and maybe you'll have an opinion worth listening to.

As for mom, you're a despicable cu*t for using your kid this way.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Forest is portrayed as this fearless and brilliant dashing military officer, but really the secret to his great success was that he almost always ran away from fights.  Sometimes this was tactically sound, but there are numerous examples of confederates losing strategic battles because Forest ran away.
 
Kar98
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I get the  feeling that Jaxson Clark is an edgy little asshole who absolutely was trying to stir shiat, particularly as he felt the desire to wear a KKK costume all day, but was thankfully relieved of that notion by a teacher with a brain.


What? A high schooler being a little asshole trying to stir shiat? Why I never!
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The can take my free speech from my cold, dead hands.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

