(KRQE News)   Chicken stops train right in its' tracks, service peeps call fowl   (krqe.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fighting cock that belongs to a cartel boss?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is more than just a chicken, it is someone's dinner...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Workers were too afraid to do anything after seeing what happened to the last guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinner for three with RuPaul?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they spatchcocked it after they caught it?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the chicken cross the subway tracks?
 
cmb53208
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As a regular user of the Mexico City Metro, I'm not surprised. It's the most fun you can have for five pesos
 
uberalice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
El Pollo Metro
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A fighting cock that belongs to a cartel boss?


I hope not for the sake of the guy that was supposed to be watching it.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTP 2: that is more than just a chicken, it is someone's dinner...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The train lost a game of chicken to a chicken.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its' don't even enter into it

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bird: "I'll teach YOU who goes on the tracks!!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
