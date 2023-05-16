 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Literal drop bear gets a new home   (mlive.com)
7
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Revanant/Hangover crossover we never knew we needed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw my cat drop bear on to a fox, off a car bonnet.  the fox did not see it coming, and ran like crazy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
mlive.comView Full Size


That's quite a crowd.  Then again, they got to see quite a show...

mlive.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: I once saw my cat drop bear on to a fox, off a car bonnet.  the fox did not see it coming, and ran like crazy.


British-like typing detected...deploying bangers and mash:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything is so rush rush these days. The bear would've come down on its own eventually.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
those Michiganders should have minded their business and left that bear alone!
 
