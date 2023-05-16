 Skip to content
(BBC) Hero RAF flybys mark 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. If only there were a suitable tune, say a March, to accompany the occasion   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam busters march
Youtube K32Adi8nmzA
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Youtube XEJpDohjd70
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dambusters March (Live) (2004 Remaster)
Youtube xcK2k5ukzy8
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many for so few
Youtube gQdQFZTgMOo


My wife's grandfather was a Hurricane and later Mosquito pilot in WWII. He was one of The Few. R.I.P. Angus.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this a while back.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Dam_Busters_(book)

Dam busting was not even half of the amazing things the 617 squadron accomplished.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't mention the dog.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RAFFI - Five Little Ducks - In Concert with the Rise and Shine Band
Youtube SGBbkhfQCvU
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great film. Ralph Richardson was an excellent Barnes Wallis.
It wasn't just the dog - it was one of the code words to denote success.
 
devine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just watched the movie against a few weeks ago. I wish Jackson's remake had happened.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not to dump on their march, but the Aces High March is my absolute favorite, even over Sousa's.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I read this a while back.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Dam_Busters_(book)

Dam busting was not even half of the amazing things the 617 squadron accomplished.


Fun fact, The Dambusters also sank the Battleship Tirpitz, and the American pilot in the Dambusters scored a direct hit on it before another pilot sank it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would you settle for a C64 video game?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No bombers still flying that could have flown over the dam? Or is it still too soon?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why did they have biplanes at the anniversary event? There where not biplanes in the damn busting mission during WW2. The only reason they have them here is because of wokeness.
 
devine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Why did they have biplanes at the anniversary event? There where not biplanes in the damn busting mission during WW2. The only reason they have them here is because of wokeness.


They were still being used as trainers back then. Also, there are fewer and fewer planes of that vintage every year, as of now I'm only aware of two flightworthy Lancasters left.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Why did they have biplanes at the anniversary event? There where not biplanes in the damn busting mission during WW2. The only reason they have them here is because of wokeness.


Bit of a stretch for a "Bi" joke, but the reality is that the DeHaviland Tiger Moth (which is a biplane) was the training aircraft of the Dambusters throughout the entire war. All of those incredible maneuvers performed by the 617 pilots were learned on these machines.

My guess is that they used Tiger Moths because these are the few World War II 617th machines that are preserved and flyable. A lot of the airframes used by the 617th are probably not airworthy and/or used as museum exhibitions.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Not to dump on their march, but the Aces High March is my absolute favorite, even over Sousa's.


Righteous, dude !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buffalo Airways recreated the drop using a DC-3 in the series Ice Pilots. That was some nerves of steel flying.
RIP Arty.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Carling Black Label - Dambusters (1989, UK)
Youtube YyuDUVnePsU
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good movie

torrentsdepeliculas.orgView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Why did they have biplanes at the anniversary event? There where not biplanes in the damn busting mission during WW2. The only reason they have them here is because of wokeness.


I keep hearing all this talk about the "Ace" pilots back then too.  It's like there's trying to erase normal hetero history!
 
thepeterd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: Not to dump on their march, but the Aces High March is my absolute favorite, even over Sousa's.


The Luftwaffe March is hard to beat. I remember seeing the film back when it came out and I was a 7 years old.
 
