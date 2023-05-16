 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   "What do we want?" Lap dances. "When do we want them?" "Now'   (deadline.com) divider line
41
    More: Amusing, Dance, Trade union, Employment, Walt Disney World, Performance art, Abuse, Security guard, Negotiation  
•       •       •

1050 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 4:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?


And you can't choose a dancer. You'll get the one who has seniority.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?


You gotta take it up with the shop steward Dallas over there on stage 3.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?

And you can't choose a dancer. You'll get the one who has seniority.



ummmmm how MUCH seniority are we talking about?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a statement released by Equity, one of the Star Garden dancers who goes by the single name Reagan

There's a German word for this, but I can't remember it

/Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall in my mind that prevents me from remembering this word
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Ivo Shandor: SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?

And you can't choose a dancer. You'll get the one who has seniority.


ummmmm how MUCH seniority are we talking about?


She has tenure.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dancers at strip clubs routinely have issues with health, safety, wage theft, benefits and protection from sexual harassment

Oh, I see. You can get naked and grind me, but if I do it back, the police get all handcuffy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Equity called the union recognition a "complete victory" for the dancers.

Sounds like a happy ending.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea


If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: dancers at strip clubs routinely have issues with health, safety, wage theft, benefits and protection from sexual harassment

Oh, I see. You can get naked and grind me, but if I do it back, the police get all handcuffy.


Yes, if the woman doesn't want you to touch her with your hands that's sexual assault.  That's how consent works.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dont mean to be rude but stripper Velveeta might be one of the ugliest women I've ever seen.
 
mainsail
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good. The aersion to unions in the US is insane. Wage theft is a huge problem for service industry workers. https://www.epi.org/publication/employers-steal-billions-from-workers-paychecks-each-year/
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stripping to pay her dues is progress.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.


Considering I am in fact a SW, I'm well farking aware of that fact, just don't think this is going to go the way they think it will. If in a few years I'm proven wrong, I'll eat my words.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: I dont mean to be rude but stripper Velveeta might be one of the ugliest women I've ever seen.


I take it you've never been to Alabama.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Summoner101: SpectroBoy: Ivo Shandor: SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?

And you can't choose a dancer. You'll get the one who has seniority.


ummmmm how MUCH seniority are we talking about?

She has tenure.


antibiotics will clear that right up
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: dancers at strip clubs routinely have issues with health, safety, wage theft, benefits and protection from sexual harassment

Oh, I see. You can get naked and grind me, but if I do it back, the police get all handcuffy.


Well that explains that incident you had at the proctologist's.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would like the backstory on name choice of Velveeta.

Family name?
She's been around the block so many times?
Oily, gross, and only edible in dire situations?  Comes wrapped in plastic?
Heard stripping was a way to earn Louis Vitton and Goocheese?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yes, if the woman doesn't want you to touch her with your hands that's sexual assault.  That's how consent works.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
should have contacted Starbucks or Amazon on ways to squash union talk.  Between those two and Walmart, they are very effective in beating back the workers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.

Considering I am in fact a SW, I'm well farking aware of that fact, just don't think this is going to go the way they think it will. If in a few years I'm proven wrong, I'll eat my words.


If the word is "Velveeta"...it should be delicious.
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Oh no but [something that happens in many other countries in the world and has improved the conditions] will only cause disaster if it's done here!"
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd like to be there when the owners and the union reps go to the back room for "collective bargaining."
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good for them. Management can exploit one worker. It's a lot more difficult when a whole bunch of them will come to her defense
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: SpectroBoy: Great. Now I have to pay the stripper on my lap AND two more to watch her work?

And you can't choose a dancer. You'll get the one who has seniority.


THATS MY FETISH!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: Kitty2.0: Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.

Considering I am in fact a SW, I'm well farking aware of that fact, just don't think this is going to go the way they think it will. If in a few years I'm proven wrong, I'll eat my words.

If the word is "Velveeta"...it should be delicious.


Take your funny. 🤦‍♀
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The new pension plan will be paid out in one dollar increments.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.


And with the  International Brotherhood of Teamsters backing them up,  I peed the number of management who doesn't follow the rules.

/proud union man myself
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: guestguy: Kitty2.0: Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.

Considering I am in fact a SW, I'm well farking aware of that fact, just don't think this is going to go the way they think it will. If in a few years I'm proven wrong, I'll eat my words.

If the word is "Velveeta"...it should be delicious.

Take your funny. 🤦‍♀


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea


wrong
 
Daer21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Summoner101: Yes, if the woman doesn't want you to touch her with your hands that's sexual assault.  That's how consent works.

[Fark user image image 201x251]


What a terrible day to have eyes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.

And with the  International Brotherhood of Teamsters backing them up,  I peed the number of management who doesn't follow the rules.

/proud union man myself


What a pisser.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's been pointed out, but this

Fark user imageView Full Size


is not what I want to be thinking about when I'm frequenting such an establishment.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now you'll have to get that Consent Decree before Binding Arbitration.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Summoner101: Kitty2.0: Be careful what you wish for, ladies. You just might get it.

/this is a terrible idea

If anything, sex workers are some of the most deserving of being able to fight for standard safety policies and work protections.

Considering I am in fact a SW, I'm well farking aware of that fact, just don't think this is going to go the way they think it will. If in a few years I'm proven wrong, I'll eat my words.


Lusty Lady, San Fransisco: The dancers formed a union in 1996 and then bought the club in 2003. Went out of business in 2013 over a lease renewal dispute.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: dancers at strip clubs routinely have issues with health, safety, wage theft, benefits and protection from sexual harassment

Oh, I see. You can get naked and grind me, but if I do it back, the police get all handcuffy.


It's mostly assault by their bosses. Many are forced to have sex with managers as part of the job. It's pretty sickening the back room abuse they put up with. Much worse than just the regular customer who gets grabby.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Daer21:  What a terrible day to have eyes.

To my understanding, they're edible. Mmmmm...owl eyes
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will they go on strike if they don't get a raise?
 
Malenfant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mimekiller: I dont mean to be rude but stripper Velveeta might be one of the ugliest women I've ever seen.


She looks like a Rockford, IL stripper.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.