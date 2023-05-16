 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Article claims flesh-eating "zombie drug" saturates Los Angeles' streets, although it could all just be in youur heeee-aaad, in your hee-he-he-aaad   (kfor.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Heroin, Opioid, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Addiction, Sedative, Hypoventilation, Illegal drug trade, Law  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, xylazine. Veterinary Medicine's nasty gift that keeps on giving.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I was expecting an article about krokodil.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "zombie drug" nickname stems from the substance's known effect of rotting the skin
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, guys, what's going on in this thread?
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez people should stop taking that drug, it seems dangerous.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.


That's Gleemonex.

McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That remake from 2018 that gets way too much air time on the local radio station is really weak and offers nothing new or better than the original. So a dude is singing it, but worse and with less intensity and the instrumentation is bland. It doesn't make sense to not play the original.
 
proton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shostie: Huh. I was expecting an article about krokodil.


As was I.  No kidding though, went through rehab in 2019 for alcohol.   Became friendly with one of the guys there for opiate abuse.  Right before he left he told me he had a gig lined selling krokodil on the dark web.

My respect for his recovery immediately went out the window at that point.  Sometimes the stupid in this world is just too overwhelming.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.


I never fully understood why that book was supposed to be a dystopia.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.

I never fully understood why that book was supposed to be a dystopia.


It was like if the entirety of humanity was being managed by the Amazon corporate board.

The endless drugs and massive public orgies would be nice and all, but you might want to ask some questions at some point and that wasn't allowed.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

McGrits: That remake from 2018 that gets way too much air time on the local radio station is really weak and offers nothing new or better than the original. So a dude is singing it, but worse and with less intensity and the instrumentation is bland. It doesn't make sense to not play the original.


I believe it's called a cover unless Zack Snyder's involved.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh cool people are cutting other drugs with it and narcan doesn't work for it. What the shiat is wrong with people.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess using CAPCOM would have made for a timelier joke...
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wouldn't shock me if this is all fear mongering.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hear the kids are mixing it with Red Bull and calling it Cranberry Sauce.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.


Soma exists. But it's just a muscle relaxer named after the drug from BNW.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.

I never fully understood why that book was supposed to be a dystopia.


The castes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this real? Or is it fake like jenkem or overblown like casual exposure to fentanyl?
 
Klivian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

McGrits: That remake from 2018 that gets way too much air time on the local radio station is really weak and offers nothing new or better than the original. So a dude is singing it, but worse and with less intensity and the instrumentation is bland. It doesn't make sense to not play the original.


Plenty of shiatty covers get too much play on the radio, if Weezer can get airtime covering Toto that poorly, why wouldn't this?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't they have spontaneous combustion drugs yet. Junkies bursting into flames all over the world.
They went out doing what they loved. They were risk takers. Just not the celebrated kind.
 
Psylence
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.

Soma exists. But it's just a muscle relaxer named after the drug from BNW.


Works great when you toss one down with an opiate. Which is how that ended up being a lot harder to get access to cause hey, junkies farkin' it up for everyone!
I used to pop a soma before day-long motorcycle rides so I wouldn't end up stiff and sore for a few days afterwards.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This has been making the rounds on the local news scare segment. "Will your affluent suburb be next?"  Ok.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
farkem, lettem rot.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why when fentanyl is more powerful and easy to obtain..... Sounds like bull, like beaky supposed demise
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.

I never fully understood why that book was supposed to be a dystopia.


Your right to self determination being stolen from you before you are even born - as the lower castes were deliberately subjected to damage in the fetal stage to cripple their minds so that they would be dumb laborers - doesn't strike you as dystopian?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give that shiat away for free so the junkies can all die before stealing every last catalytic converter on the planet.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somehow, every karaoke night I've ever been to involves "Zombie."
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McGrits: That remake from 2018 that gets way too much air time on the local radio station is really weak and offers nothing new or better than the original. So a dude is singing it, but worse and with less intensity and the instrumentation is bland. It doesn't make sense to not play the original.


Old person typing detected.
 
adamatari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mjjt: So what is the solution to the problem of people desiring dangerous drugs?

Things that have been tried and failed (and probably made the problem worse)

# making drugs illegal
# draconian prison sentences
# propaganda campaigns

BNW solution was soma, an apparently non-toxic happy-hippy pill supplied by the government, that sedated the masses.


Cannabis is already legal in California.

As to the solutions to drug use, first is providing housing and other basic needs, second is providing treatment for addiction specifically, and third is providing more general therapy and jobs.

Some people are still gonna use drugs but an employed person with a house that does drugs is not a "social problem" - because drugs and drug use are ultimately not the problems, and not what we are trying to solve.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn you, subby...

Damn you, subby...
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
kmgenesis23:

But were there any flipper babies?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cop propaganda detected
 
