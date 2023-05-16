 Skip to content
(KCBY Coos Bay)   Sandusky causes conflict on Harmony Road. At least he didn't do the other thing   (kcby.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Arrest, Prison, Weapon, William S. Sandusky, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coos Bay man, Coos County, Oregon, Coos Bay, Oregon  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's Mortimer Q. Coosbay from Sandusky up to?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What he did in Happy Valley?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhythmic slapping sounds?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's about this cooze..."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writer of the article missed the opportunity to say that the perp caused "dissonance on Harmony road"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: So what's Mortimer Q. Coosbay from Sandusky up to?


Probably mating

The Muppet Show: Koozebanian Mating Ritual
Youtube vbXzpoH6m2c
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We went to Cedar Point over a decade ago now, and we got lost coming back from the park.  My then wife was on the phone saying we'd gotten, "lost in Sandusky."  I said, "Don't say that!"

/Live near Penn State
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [Fark user image 214x235]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


pueblonative: Rhythmic slapping sounds?


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [Fark user image 214x235]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Something smells fishy in Coos.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It wasn't me!

media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
