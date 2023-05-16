 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   "We've had several meteor-wrongs but no meteorites." The truth, and your cash prize, are (still) out there   (wgme.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Forestry, Atmosphere, Canada, Earth, Meteoroid, Woodland, Weight, New Brunswick  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw Bigfoot once.

/he made a sound I would not want to hear twice in my lifetime
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can just walk in and claim the prize?
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think the real meteorite has a buzzing sound coming from it.  It's located near Giant Step.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great first half of the headline - HOTM candidate?
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn.  I was hoping tfa was about guessing when civilization gets wiped out.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guy who has it is...indisposed currently

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We've had several meteor-wrongs but no meteorites," said Maggie Kroenke, director of retail and visits services for the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel.

She actually said this...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Does this mean I can just walk in and claim the prize?


By definition, no.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems like a meteor over 2lbs would fetch quite a bit more on the open market or at auction...

//it would be a good deed to sell or donate it to the museum, however
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mr. Burnham claimed to have found it but bolide
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.