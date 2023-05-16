 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The father of baseball bat guy went door to door to neighbors before the attack, telling them his son was harmless and that he wouldn't hurt anyone. We have determined that was a lie   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Followup, Motivation, Threat, Police officer, Fairfax County, Virginia, Crime, Arrest, Politics, Law  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connolly said the suspect was known to police in Fairfax, adding, "He's never made threats to us, so it was unprovoked, unexpected and inexplicable."
Fairfax County police confirmed they were called to Pham's home on January 12, 2022, when a man called 911 saying he wanted to harm others. When responding officers tried to take Pham into custody, they said he fought them and tried to grab one officer's gun.

Are you lying or do you suck at your job?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Betty White.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should we add baseball bats to our second amendment rights now?

/ex resident of Fairfax County, VA
//Herndon as a matter of fact
///I don't miss the Dulles Toll Road. Not one bit.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Betty White.


His name sounds like he might be a Scotsman

FTA  :   Police took 49-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham into custody at the office.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My neighbor came over to warn me about his junkie son. Smeared grease along the top of my fence. Saw the kid a week later with grease all over the front of his shirt. Never had a problem.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Betty White.


Xuan-Kha Tran Pham


Guess it's possible
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Picture of the perp
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the guy everyone said was encouraged by the light sentences of the people involved with Jan 6, right?
 
boozehat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
maybe he was....
.....falling down?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And when he gets out I am sure he will be able to purchase a gun with no problem.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My "My baseball bat-wielding son is harmless" t-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by the t-shirt.
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So we can call them terrorists or will that hurt their feelings?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A source told News4's Jackie Bensen that the charges were dropped after he was determined to be in compliance with a mental health treatment plan.

Come on. Violent offenses should result in a prison sentence, if only to space out the rate at which the defendant can re-offend.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AppleOptionEsc: Betty White.

His name sounds like he might be a Scotsman

FTA  :   Police took 49-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham into custody at the office.


This is why I normally don't gamble.

Or RTFA.

I'm sure my notifications will be fun for the next 24 hours.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The suspect is also accused of attacking another person shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday. He approached a woman sitting in her car in the Chantilly area, asked her if she was white and then smashed her windshield with a bat, police said. He'll be charged with a hate crime and destruction of property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: Should we add baseball bats to our second amendment rights now?

/ex resident of Fairfax County, VA
//Herndon as a matter of fact
///I don't miss the Dulles Toll Road. Not one bit.


Ooh.  I lived in Fairfax as well near Tyson's Corners.  I worked in the building that looks like a flash cube at the corner of Glebe and Leesburg Pike.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spongeboob: To be clear they don't say what her answer was


I thought the same exact thing. Great minds and all...heh.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Heard Playing loudly in the parking lot right before
Johnny Dangerous - Problem #13 (Beat That Bitch With A Bat) Hourglass Records 1992
Youtube mRowQGqkjRA
the attack
 
hobnail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Connolly said the suspect was known to police in Fairfax, adding, "He's never made threats to us, so it was unprovoked, unexpected and inexplicable."
Fairfax County police confirmed they were called to Pham's home on January 12, 2022, when a man called 911 saying he wanted to harm others. When responding officers tried to take Pham into custody, they said he fought them and tried to grab one officer's gun.

Are you lying or do you suck at your job?


Connolly is the congressman.  He's saying the guy never threatened him or his staff before, while adding that the local cops had dealt with him on other occasions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Muta: I worked in the building that looks like a flash cube at the corner of Glebe and Leesburg Pike.


Small world. I worked for AOL back in the day. I took my first Cisco course in Tysons Corner in the early 90's

I used to live right off of Herndon Parkway near the water tower.

Moved away in 2004.

Wow Glebe Road...haven't heard that name in a very long time.

I used to like going to Reston Square or whatever it was called and I loved Amphora's diner in Herndon.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See if only the staffers had their guns with them this all could have been avoided. It would have had a Phamtastic ending.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Muta: So we can call them terrorists or will that hurt their feelings?


The mentally ill are terrorists?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hobnail: spongeboob: Connolly said the suspect was known to police in Fairfax, adding, "He's never made threats to us, so it was unprovoked, unexpected and inexplicable."
Fairfax County police confirmed they were called to Pham's home on January 12, 2022, when a man called 911 saying he wanted to harm others. When responding officers tried to take Pham into custody, they said he fought them and tried to grab one officer's gun.

Are you lying or do you suck at your job?

Connolly is the congressman.  He's saying the guy never threatened him or his staff before, while adding that the local cops had dealt with him on other occasions.


Jeez I actually clicked on the article and skimmed it, you want me to understand facts and context
Sorry I thought this was Fark
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"One police officer also was treated for an injury."

Forgot to unfasten seatbelt as he exited the vehicle, I imagine.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Muta: steklo: Should we add baseball bats to our second amendment rights now?

/ex resident of Fairfax County, VA
//Herndon as a matter of fact
///I don't miss the Dulles Toll Road. Not one bit.

Ooh.  I lived in Fairfax as well near Tyson's Corners.  I worked in the building that looks like a flash cube at the corner of Glebe and Leesburg Pike.


I don't see where Glebe Rd. ever gets close to Leesburg Pike.

/Connolly is my Congressperson
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fairfax is an interesting place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Valter: Fairfax is an interesting place.


I was there in 2000 to 2004. I hated getting off at the toll road and seeing the police just standing there waiting to look at your stickers/tags and to make sure you were wearing a seatbelt.

I mean I never had anything to worry about as I always had my plates/stickers up to date and always wear a seatbelt but it just made me nervous.

Oh and I hated paying those tolls too.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was his name Mud?


Primus - My Name Is Mud (Official Music Video)
Youtube 953PkxFNiko
 
alowishus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The coward who did this should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," tweeted Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican.

I could list a dozen pejoratives to describe this bat man, and coward would not be one of them.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Worst White Supremacist ever


Hold on how did I miss this. There are no best white supremacists.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I don't see where Glebe Rd. ever gets close to Leesburg Pike.


I used to take the Glebe road exit from I-66 when I worked in Arlington VA. I used to work at the DISA HQ off of Courthouse near Arlington Cemetry.  It's been decades since I've been there and I can't remember if Glebe ever met up with Leesburg Pike.

It's all a miss-mash in my head. All I know is that whole area of Northern VA was a traffic nightmare. So congested, all the time.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bat guy had no meaningful motivations. We're talking about a guy who sued the CIA for torturing him through books. He's just completely insane.
 
gbv23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I did WHAT baby?"

He approached a woman sitting in her car in the Chantilly area...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gbv23: "I did WHAT baby?"


oh so many times I would think of that song when I lived near that area.

If I recall, when I was there, there was this really nice pool hall I would go to every once in a while to meet up with members of my band there. Good food, good drinks and the tables were ok..you can tell they were used, but at least they didn't lean or tilt...and felt wasn't too bad either.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get it. You don't want to believe that a person you love is capable of terrible things.

Sometimes you're just super, super wrong.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone say Bat guy?
 
Booneht [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great, now the republicans will have another reason to ban Trans in public.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Xuan-Kha Tran Pham?

No wonder he went nuts. Who would give their son a name that sounds like "Wanker".
 
Wessoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Who would give their son a name that sounds like "Wanker".


Uhm? I dunno. His parents?

Just guessing.
 
