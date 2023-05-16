 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, The B-52's, Squeeze, Thompson Twins, and Peter Murphy. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #466. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
32
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm back...

Tl;dr: Covid, mild. Thank you, Moderna!

Deets:

I'd has a fever a week earlier, but the home test was negative.

The following week I found myself completely exhausted - sitting was an effort. So, a trip to the ER. Vitals were normal, but the doc suspected something and they kept me for blood work.

Just an elevated white-cell count, but no reason why, so they kept me overnight. 3 AM a voice outside said 'Room 30's suspect Covid' and they put a sign on the door and closed it.

After several days of hospital 'care' (different insulin protocol) I was transferred to a long-term care facility. Not a bad place (food was hot and on time) and I got the correct insulin. Took me only three days to recover and get out (they had a four-week plan for me.)

So, 'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
& good to have you back jasonvatch
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh.
The Furs & Squeeze are touring together this coming fall/ autumn
https://consequence.net/2023/05/squeeze-the-psychedelic-furs-2023-co-headlining-tour/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Ooh.
The Furs & Squeeze are touring together this coming fall/ autumn
https://consequence.net/2023/05/squeeze-the-psychedelic-furs-2023-co-headlining-tour/


yes, and i am going. wherever i have to go.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

welcome back sir. and have a seat for heaven's sake
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Holy cow, that sounds awful! So sorry that you had to deal with all that, but so glad that you are back!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Huzzah! Welcome back! You had us worried!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh.
The Furs & Squeeze are touring together this coming fall/ autumn
https://consequence.net/2023/05/squeeze-the-psychedelic-furs-2023-co-headlining-tour/


Thanks for the head's up!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glad you are doing much better!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I'm back...


Welcome Home
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mornin' everyone
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
djslowdive: Plenty of room on the Panther Bandwagon

Fark user imageView Full Size

Johnny Sex Cup Champions 2023
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wheeee! Welcome back, Bunky! Glad to hear you're Veritical!
Sadly, SOCal played all your favorite music while you were gone. All he has left is Wang Chung. And not that one..
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: & good to have you back jasonvatch


socalnewwaver: welcome back sir. and have a seat for heaven's sake


NeoMoxie: Holy cow, that sounds awful! So sorry that you had to deal with all that, but so glad that you are back!


Uranus: Huzzah! Welcome back! You had us worried!


nucal: Glad you are doing much better!


pc_gator: Welcome Home


Thanks one and all.

Side effect - I no longer need blood pressure meds. No idea why.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh = and dig this -

SoCal has some club tee-shirts printed up while you were gone. Get your wallet oiled...
Fark user imageView Full Size
He'll fill in the deets eventually.
And that's not him.
But he's jealous of the hat.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Plenty of room on the Panther Bandwagon

[Fark user image 212x237]
Johnny Sex Cup Champions 2023


Oh hell NO
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damned, Uncle Peter, and TT!?! There's gonna be a lot of squuuueeeeeeeing during today's show. Hopefully I'll be able to stealthy listen to while zoom calls abound...
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Plenty of room on the Panther Bandwagon

[Fark user image 212x237]
Johnny Sex Cup Champions 2023


Serious question that I'm too lazy to Google (in reality, I just don't want my Google dossier polluted): where are the Florida Panthers homed? I know enough about hockey to know that there's at least one city if FL with a team, but that team name is just really generic.

Also, welcome back jasonvatch!

And thank you to the TF Fairy!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Happy to hear you're... 🎶Alive and Kicking!

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

perigee: Oh = and dig this -

SoCal has some club tee-shirts printed up while you were gone. Get your wallet oiled...
[Fark user image 850x1133]He'll fill in the deets eventually.
And that's not him.
But he's jealous of the hat.


OOOOOHhhhhhh I smell a KUCI Fund Drive coming up...
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
jasonvatchHappy to hear you are feeling better!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: pc_gator: djslowdive: Plenty of room on the Panther Bandwagon

[Fark user image 212x237]
Johnny Sex Cup Champions 2023

Serious question that I'm too lazy to Google (in reality, I just don't want my Google dossier polluted): where are the Florida Panthers homed? I know enough about hockey to know that there's at least one city if FL with a team, but that team name is just really generic.

Also, welcome back jasonvatch!

And thank you to the TF Fairy!


Miami area
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

where are the Florida Panthers homed?

They are located in Sunrise, Florida. (Literally across the street from the Everglades.)
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh oh!!! Wooooo....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ooh play the 'in the name of love' remix!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: BourbonMakesItBetter:

where are the Florida Panthers homed?

They are located in Sunrise, Florida. (Literally across the street from the Everglades.)


Nothing quite says ice hockey like a humid swamp - and yet here we are
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Also, welcome back jasonvatch!


Floki: Happy to hear you're... 🎶Alive and Kicking!


bedonkadonk: jasonvatch Happy to hear you are feeling better!


Thank you all!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hi everybody!

Hello jasonvatch!! So good to see you here!
 
